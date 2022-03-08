Man charged with dangerous driving after lorry hits Russian embassy gates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged with dangerous driving after lorry hits Russian embassy gates

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 2.42pm Updated: March 8 2022, 2.45pm
Desmond Wisley leaves Tallaght District Court, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)
A man has appeared in court after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

Desmond Wisley, of Tully, Ballinamore, Leitrim, was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage over the incident in Orwell Road on Monday afternoon.

The 49-year-old, who runs an ecclesiastical supplies company, appeared at Tallaght District Court in south Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services at the scene after a lorry crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin (Dominic McGrath/PA)

The embassy has been the scene of protests following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Appearing before Judge Patricia McNamara, Wisley was not represented by a solicitor.

He removed his face mask to confirm his name.

He was bailed on a bond of 300 euro (£250) on condition that he does not enter Orwell Road or Aileysbury Road, does not post about the case on social media, and does not contact staff at the embassy.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Wisley thanked Irish police for the “professionalism, courtesy, kindness” they have displayed since his arrest.

He said: “It shows us how democracy should work.”

Desmond Wisley leaves Tallaght District Court, where he was charged with dangerous driving and criminal damage (Niall Carson/PA)

Wisley spoke of a need to “keep the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, to stop the war in Ukraine, and especially the murder of innocent children”.

He also thanked his wife and three children for “standing by him”.

He will appear in court again on April 26.

