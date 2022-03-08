Michael Matheson: Scotland can ‘easily’ replace Russian gas with other imports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Matheson: Scotland can ‘easily’ replace Russian gas with other imports

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 3.49pm
Russian gas can be easily replaced, the Energy Secretary has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Russian gas can be easily replaced, the Energy Secretary has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s supply of energy is secure and Russian gas imports can be easily replaced with other sources, Energy Secretary Michael Matheson has said.

He was responding to calls from the Conservatives for the Scottish Government to reconsider its position on North Sea oil and gas in light of the war in Ukraine and concerns about the supply of gas to Europe.

Natural gas from Russia accounts for a third of Europe’s consumption of the fossil fuel.

The EU is considering plans to cut these imports dramatically and US President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports.

Scottish Parliament
Michael Matheson has set out the Government’s position on North Sea energy (Fraser Bremner)

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Matheson reiterated the Government’s position that unlimited extraction of fossil fuels was not consistent with climate obligations.

He said: “Scotland and the UK as a whole has security of energy supplies as it stands at the present moment.

“It has a very low reliance on importing gas from Russia, apparently around 2%, which could easily be displaced by alternative routes.”

Saying there was no issue around security of supply, he added: “We are at the point where we have an equivalent of Scotland’s domestic electricity supply, some 80% (or) 90% of it, now coming from renewable sources.”

He was responding to questions from Conservative MSP, Liam Kerr, who asked if a full investigation into future energy security was carried out.

Hate Crime and Public Order bill
Liam Kerr asked if an investigation had been carried out (Fraser Bremner)

Mr Kerr said: “The UK Government has been clear that we must ramp up domestic gas production to replace Russian supplies and reduce costs on UK families.”

He said SNP politicians, including Ian Blackford and Fergus Ewing, had called for more homegrown gas to ensure security of supply.

Mr Kerr added: “What evidence does the Cabinet Secretary have that convinces him that in rejecting more domestic production, he and Nicola Sturgeon are right, and everybody else is wrong?”

The Energy Secretary said the climate crisis had not gone away.

Mr Matheson said: “The answer to the member’s question is to step up the decarbonisation of our energy system.

“Just in the way in which Germany are proposing to do by bringing forward their target by some 15 years, just by the way in which the Dutch Prime Minister said yesterday when he was in London, sharing a platform with Boris Johnson.

“The answer to this is to decarbonise at a faster rate.”

