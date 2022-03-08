EU rapporteur on Ukraine criticises two Irish MEPs for voting down Russia motion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

EU rapporteur on Ukraine criticises two Irish MEPs for voting down Russia motion

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 4.52pm
Mick Wallace has been criticised for voting against an EU motion condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine (PA)
Mick Wallace has been criticised for voting against an EU motion condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine (PA)

The EU’s rapporteur on Ukraine has criticised two Irish MEPs for voting against a motion condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Michael Gahler branded Clare Daly and Mick Wallace as “completely irrelevant” and questioned their motivation in voting down the motion.

The Independents 4 Change members were among 13 MEPs to vote against the European Parliament resolution, which also argued in favour of the speeding up of Ukraine’s candidacy for EU membership.

Mr Gahler, the European Parliament’s standing rapporteur on Ukraine, added that the move has not helped “the Irish cause”.

“He (Mr Wallace) reads things so intensely from a piece of paper, I don’t know where he gets it from. Maybe he is under instruction from Moscow or the embassy there,” Mr Gahler said.

“I wouldn’t speculate.”

He said that the motion received a total of 657 votes, which accounted for more than 90% of MEPs.

“So, I mean, they are completely irrelevant and I really wonder what their real motivation is,” Mr Gahler added.

He went on: “They are politically irrelevant. They are very marginal and they are exotic and they are not helping the Irish cause by any means.”

Ms Daly has defended the decision to vote against the motion, saying it represents the anti-war mandate she was elected on.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael senator Sean Kelly said that the EU needs to bring in more sanctions against Russia and to “cripple” President Vladimir Putin’s ability to “eliminate Ukraine”.

Russia has been hit with a raft of sanctions from Western countries, including those in the EU, which is considering introducing further penalties against Moscow.

Mr Kelly also accused Mr Putin of “killing people left, right and centre”.

“I think we have to do everything we can to basically make it difficult for Putin to be successful in Ukraine,” Mr Kelly added.

“If the European Commission looks at something, they will look at it in its broadest terms, and see how it will affect a situation. I will be going along with that.

“I think we probably need more sanctions, and we also need to hold the line.

“This is a threat, essentially, to democracy, and especially to Europe. So we have to use everything we can to try and cripple Putin’s ability to eliminate Ukraine.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
People collect financial donations during a protest against the Russian war in Ukraine in Dublin city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan called for her EU counterparts to review the European Green Deal as the EU relies too much on getting its energy from Russia.

“We now know that we, in the European Union, have far too much reliance on getting energy from in Russia – it’s just hugely problematic,” she told reporters in Strasbourg.

“The fact that we are so reliant on Russian gas and we have, over the years, been fuelling and financing Putin and the Kremlin to enable them to do what they’re doing at the moment.

“That’s why, for us in the European Union, more than ever we’re going to have to take a relook at the European Green Deal, and instead of watering it down, which was happening to some degree over the past number of years, we need to bolster because we have energy security issues, we have food security issues, and a humanitarian crisis.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier