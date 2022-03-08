What does the UK import from Russia?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What does the UK import from Russia?

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 4.53pm Updated: March 8 2022, 5.32pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin (PA)
The UK imported goods from Russia worth a total of £10.3 billion in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was the equivalent of 2% of the total value of all imported goods from around the world.

The number one import from Russia was oil, which was worth £4 billion – £3 billion of refined oil and £1 billion of crude oil.

(PA Graphics)

Oil accounted for 39% of the value of all imports from Russia last year, followed by non-ferrous metals (14%) and gas (9%).

Smaller imports included wood and cork (2%); coal, coke and briquettes (2%); and mechanical machinery (1%).

Russia accounted for 13% of the value of the UK’s oil imports in 2021, behind Norway (31%) and the United States (16%).

Russia also accounted for 5% of the value of the UK’s gas imports last year – a long way behind Norway (74%), and also below the likes of Qatar (8%) and the United States (6%).

