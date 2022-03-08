BBC resumes reporting in Russia after temporary suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC resumes reporting in Russia after temporary suspension

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 5.35pm
BBC resumes reporting in Russia after temporary suspension (Ian West/PA)
BBC resumes reporting in Russia after temporary suspension (Ian West/PA)

The BBC has resumed English language reporting in Russia after temporarily suspending the work of its news journalists and support staff in the country.

The broadcaster said they have “considered the implications” of new Russian legislation that would make it a criminal offence to spread “fake” or “false” news about the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

The corporation announced that after “careful deliberation” they will continue English language reporting from Tuesday evening.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We have considered the implications of the new legislation alongside the urgent need to report from inside Russia.

“After careful deliberation we have decided to resume English language reporting from Russia this evening, after it was temporarily suspended at the end of last week.  

“We will tell this crucial part of the story independently and impartially, adhering to the BBC’s strict editorial standards.

“The safety of our staff in Russia remains our number one priority.”

On Friday, the BBC temporarily suspended the work of all its news journalists and support staff in Russia after authorities passed legislation cracking down on foreign outlets.

The Russian Duma approved a law making it a criminal offence punishable by up to 15 years in prison for the publication of “fake news” concerning its armed forces.

Director-general Tim Davie previously said the new law appeared to “criminalise the process of independent journalism” in the country.

It came after the Kremlin accused the BBC of playing a “determined role in undermining the Russian stability and security”.

