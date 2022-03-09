UK will step up pace of admissions for Ukrainian refugees, says Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

UK will step up pace of admissions for Ukrainian refugees, says Shapps

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 9.43am Updated: March 9 2022, 10.10am
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Government is stepping up the pace of admissions for refugees fleeing Ukraine, a Cabinet minister has said, amid continued criticism over delays in issuing visas.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged there were “lessons to be learned” in its response to the crisis which has seen more than two million people leave the country to escape the Russian invasion.

He said however that the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted as many people as possible to remain in the region so they could quickly return to rebuild the country when it is safe to do so.

“President Zelensky and the Ukrainian government have told me that they do not want people to move far away, if at all possible, from the country, because they want people to be able to come back,” he told Sky News.

“We are really leaning into this, at the same time respecting Ukraine’s wishes, the government’s wishes, not to pull people a long way away from Ukraine.”

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Following fierce criticism from a number of Tory MPs, Mr Shapps said 760 visas have now been granted, with 22,000 applications “on their way through”.

“With 6,000 appointments a day available now, you should see the processing rate increase,” he told BBC Breakfast.

But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government should start issuing emergency visas rather than requiring people to deal with lengthy bureaucracy.

“Offer emergency visas that can be issued really swiftly, rather than people having to fill in these 14-page forms or rather than having to upload documents,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“It just beggars belief that people are being asked to do this when they have fled a war zone, when they have had to leave everything behind, when they have been risking life and limb, in the face of Russian bombardment.

“People shouldn’t be treated like this.”

Mr Shapps also defended the decision to site a new visa processing centre in northern France in Lille rather than in Calais, where many of the refugees hoping to reach the UK have been heading.

“We do not want to see this mixed up with the wider issue of people traffickers and criminal gangs in Calais, so we don’t want to attract people to Calais without having the paperwork resolved in the first place before they get there,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

After the Government announced on Tuesday that it was banning imports of Russian oil from the end of the year, Mr Shapps acknowledged it would have an impact on the cost of living in the UK.

In a co-ordinated move, President Joe Biden said the US was stopping oil supply from Russia, while the European Union also announced a phasing out of dependence on Moscow’s energy.

The actions were praised by President Zelensky who said it sent “a powerful signal to the whole world”.

In his daily address to the Ukrainian people, he said: “Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money.”

Mr Shapps, however, said there would inevitably be economic consequences which would affect people in Britain.

He told LBC: “We are not, fortunately for us, in a position of having air raids and seeing – literally – our children die on the street, the terrible pictures we are seeing in Ukraine.

“Everyone wants to help, we need to stem the flow of Putin’s gas and oil blood money from funding his war machine, so I think it’s right to cut off their oil.

“But there is an impact, it’s a global impact. We have already seen very high price rises.”

His comments came as it emerged that ministers were considering steps that could lead to a fracking rethink in the UK as they look to develop alternative sources of energy supply.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, for shale gas has been under a moratorium for more than two years but the move could allow the sites to be opened up at a later date.

Further details are expected when the Government publishes its energy supply strategy in the coming weeks – although it is likely to face fierce opposition from climate change campaigners.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier