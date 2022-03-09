Nazi stickers placed on Parliament offices of two Irish MEPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nazi stickers placed on Parliament offices of two Irish MEPs

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 12.47pm
Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly (Cate McCurry/PA)
Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly (Cate McCurry/PA)

The parliament offices of two Irish MEPs who voted against a motion condemning Russian aggression have been targeted by “sinister” vandals.

Officials at the European Parliament in Strasbourg are carrying out an investigation after Nazi stickers were placed on the offices of Clare Daly and Mick Wallace.

The Independents 4 Change members were among 13 MEPs to vote against the European Parliament resolution, which also argued in favour of the speeding up of Ukraine’s candidacy for EU membership.

Ms Daly said they have been subjected to “brute intimidation” since they voted down the motion last week.

She reiterated their position in condemning Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and urged further diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Speaking to reporters in Strasbourg, Ms Daly said her office was targeted on Tuesday.

She added: “The European Union has spent 25 billion on military hardware over the past period and we’re in a situation where there’s a major war on Europe’s continent.

“What does that tell you? Increase militarism doesn’t work. But there’s a massive military industrial complex here who’ve been lobbying in that direction.

“The brute intimidation that’s gone on since then (the resolution vote). All our offices were targeted yesterday, which is very sinister.

“Our offices in the parliament and the offices of the 13 people who voted against it, were covered in Nazi stickers, and anti-Russian sorts of things on their doors. It’s been investigated, but these people had to go in to the parliament.

“They had to go out of their way to find the 13 offices.”

Mr Wallace said: “To find out where the 13 actually lived in the building was a challenge in itself.

“We actually struggle getting around the place. They went to great effort.”

Both MEPs have been heavily criticised for voting against the motion, including by the EU’s rapporteur on Ukraine Michael Gahler.

Mr Gahler branded Ms Daly and Mr Wallace as “completely irrelevant” and questioned their motivation.

However, Mr Wallace said they refused to vote in favour of a resolution that called to accelerate provision of military equipment to Ukraine.

“Read what is in it. Some of the stuff in it was horrific. So you couldn’t vote for it. There were 46 votes and we voted for the stuff that was condemning Russia,” Mr Wallace told PA news agency.

“There was five serious ones on Russia and we voted in favour of condemning them on all of them.”

Ms Daly added: “The whole narrative is that if you express an opinion which is different to the official narrative, well then you’re a Putin puppet, you’re a Russian agent, you’re a Chinese hack or whatever.

“But if you do want that is in favour of America or whatever, you’re just you’re one of us, and that is frightening and that’s the direction we’re going.”

