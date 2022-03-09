Whole world heard my daughter, says mother of Ukrainian child singing in bunker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Whole world heard my daughter, says mother of Ukrainian child singing in bunker

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 1.28pm
Amelia Anisovych with her mother Lilia and father Roman (Lilia Anisovych/PA)
Amelia Anisovych with her mother Lilia and father Roman (Lilia Anisovych/PA)

The mother of a Ukrainian child who went viral online after singing a Disney song while sheltering from Russian bombs has said she is safe.

Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych was filmed singing Let It Go from the film Frozen in her native tongue while sheltering in an underground bunker in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Amelia Anisovych with her mother and father
Amelia with her mother Lilia and father Roman (Lilia Anisovych/PA)

According to her mother Lilia Anisovych, the girl has left the country and is now staying in Poland with her grandmother and her brother, Misha.

“I am very glad that the whole world heard my daughter,” Ms Anisovych told the PA news agency.

“She sang as the voice of all the children of Ukraine. We hope to be heard in all parts of the world.

“We hope that they will help us and our children will stop dying from the murders of Russian soldiers.”

Ms Anisovych and her husband Roman were separated from their children and have remained in the Ukrainian capital following the Russian invasion a fortnight ago.

She said the couple decided to stay to defend their country.

“It is dangerous everywhere in Ukraine. All Ukrainians are fighting now, this is our job,” she said.

However, the mother-of-two added that she hopes to join her family in Poland “in the coming days”.

Amelia Anisovych
Amelia is now staying in Poland with her grandmother and her brother, Misha. (Lilia Anisovych/PA)

The video of Amelia singing was originally posted online by Facebook user Marta Smekhova, who had permission from Ms Anisovych.

Alongside the original post, Ms Smekhova wrote that she had spoken to the little girl after spotting her drawing “bright pictures” in the dim light of the shelter.

Translated from Ukrainian to English by Google, her post read: “From the first word there was complete silence in the bomb shelter.

“Everyone put aside their work and listened to a song performed by this girl who just radiated light.

“Even the men couldn’t hold back their tears.”

