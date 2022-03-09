Calls for Home Secretary to tackle delays in processing Ukraine refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Calls for Home Secretary to tackle delays in processing Ukraine refugees

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 2.30pm Updated: March 9 2022, 5.29pm
Demonstrators on King Edward’s Bay Beach in Tynemouth show solidarity for refugees and protest against the Nationality and Borders Bill (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Demonstrators on King Edward’s Bay Beach in Tynemouth show solidarity for refugees and protest against the Nationality and Borders Bill (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jewish leaders have called on the Home Secretary to tackle “delays” in helping refugees fleeing Ukraine amid reports of a 90-year-old holocaust survivor trying to reach her granddaughter in London.

Marie van der Zyl, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, wrote to Priti Patel asking her to “substantially increase capacity” to provide UK visas to Ukrainian refugees who are “stranded and vulnerable to lack of shelter and malnutrition as well as the dangers of war”.

She highlighted the case of Kateryna Razumenko, who reportedly fled her home and is now in Poland while trying to reunite with family in the UK.

Ms van der Zyl said: “This is a fast-moving situation and I am sure that both the Government and civil servants are working around the clock to ensure that the United Kingdom plays its role in accepting and supporting  refugees.

“Nevertheless,  there  are  inevitable  delays  in  the  process,  leading  to refugees  being  stranded  and  vulnerable  to  lack  of  shelter  and  malnutrition  as  well  as  the dangers of war.

“We  strongly  welcome the  Government’s family sponsorship programme, the intention to establish   a humanitarian sponsorship pathway and your leadership in this   matter.

“Unfortunately, the current process appears to be far too slow.

“The  Jewish community  has been moved in particular by a case of a 90-year-old Holocaust and Holodomor survivor, who is currently living in makeshift accommodation in Poland, but whose granddaughter in London is desperately trying to bring her over to ensure that she has the care and support she needs.

“For that one story we know about, there are likely to be thousands of refugees, of all faiths and none, facing similar circumstances.

“I am therefore asking for you to substantially increase capacity for delivering the family  sponsorship programme and establish the humanitarian sponsorship pathway for which all Ukrainian refugees are eligible as quickly as possible.”

Accord to the Telegraph, Ms Razumenko was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in 1931 and has left her home country for the first time amid the conflict. Now in Poland, she is waiting to be processed by the UK Government so she can come to London to be with her granddaughter.

It is understood the Home Office has escalated Ms Razumenko’s case and is in contact with the family to get her to the UK as quickly as possible. A visa is expected to be provided within 24 hours.

It comes as the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman called for the Government to speed up visa processing by removing unnecessary delays and bureaucracy and improving resources.

Ombudsman Rob Behrens expressed concern over reports that refugees are facing “chaos and confusion” such as a lack of clear information about the location of visa application centres, personal details being lost, people being turned away and delays.

He said: “It is vital the Home Office acts to correct failings in its handling of visa applications, especially failings we have previously reported and which we are seeing repeated here.

“In this horrendous situation swift action is needed to make sure the process of getting a visa is simple, accessible and quick. Lives depend on it.”

A Government spokesman said: “Last week we announced a new sponsorship route which will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored to come to the UK.

“This is alongside our Ukraine Family Scheme, which has already seen thousands of people apply, as well as changes to visas so that people can stay in the UK safely.

“We are protecting appointments for Ukrainians at all our visa application centres, with a 24/7 helpline in place and (have) deployed additional staff across the EU to help speed up the process further.

“The routes we have put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners. This is a rapidly moving and complex picture and as the situation develops we will continue to keep our support under constant review.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier