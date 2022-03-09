Starmer meeting UK troops in Estonia to show ‘unshakeable commitment to Nato’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer meeting UK troops in Estonia to show ‘unshakeable commitment to Nato’

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 3.13pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey are due to travel to Estonia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey are due to travel to Estonia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer will visit British troops serving in Estonia to reaffirm Labour’s “unshakeable commitment to Nato”, his spokesman said.

The opposition leader is due to travel to Nato’s eastern flank with shadow defence secretary John Healey on Wednesday to speak with British armed forces deployed at the Tapa military base, where they are serving as part of Nato’s Enhanced Forward Presence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week made the same journey to the country, which shares a border with Russia.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said the UK Government has Labour’s “full support” for boosting Britain’s presence in eastern Europe following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Labour has been clear in our support for the security of Nato allies, particularly in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine,” a spokesman told reporters.

“Labour’s view is that we should bolster and enforce our Nato allies, especially on the eastern flank, and the Government has our full support in the work it has been doing to do that.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Healey said Russian President Vladimir Putin had “miscalculated on the international resolve to isolate Russia” and “on the strength of Western and Nato unity”.

The shadow cabinet member drew comparisons to the September 11 2001 World Trade Centre attack, urging ministers to “respond to new threats” in a similar way that the New Labour administration did more than 20 years ago.

He went on: “Our Labour commitment to Nato is unshakable and the Government again has our full support for reinforcing Nato nations on the alliance’s eastern border with Russia.

“The Labour leader and I fly out tonight to Tallinn to reassure Estonia of the united UK determination to defend their security and to thank our British forces deployed there from the Royal Tank Regiment and the Royal Welsh Battlegroup.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for the West to police his country’s skies against Russian air threats during an impassioned speech to MPs on Tuesday.

But Sir Keir’s spokesman said he does not support implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine – a view in line with the UK Government and other Nato allies.

The party also appeared coy on backing a bid by Poland to handover fighter jets to Ukrainian pilots.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) with Secretary General of Nato Jens Stoltenberg meeting troops in Estonia last week (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) with Secretary General of Nato Jens Stoltenberg meeting troops in Estonia last week (Leon Neal/PA)

The US has said Warsaw’s offer to give its MiG-29 planes to Washington so they can be passed to Kyiv raises serious concerns for the Nato alliance and the plan is not “a tenable one”.

Asked whether Sir Keir supported the Polish offer, his spokesman said: “People will be aware there is a distinction between providing defence equipment – that we fully support – and other questions that have been raised by some of the other proposals, such as the no-fly zone.

“But ultimately these are decisions for Nato to make collectively.”

Told that no collective decision had been made but that Washington had effectively ruled out the idea, the spokesman replied: “I think that equates to the same outcome.”

