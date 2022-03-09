More weapons will be sent to Ukraine, says Wallace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More weapons will be sent to Ukraine, says Wallace

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 4.15pm
A NLAW anti-tank missile is fired during training (UK MOD Crown copyright/PA)
The United Kingdom is sending more weapons to Ukraine to help in the defensive effort against Russia’s invasion, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace told MPs that the UK has delivered 3,615 anti-tank weapons and will shortly be supplying a “small consignment” of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

He also added: “In response to a Ukrainian request, the Government has taken the decision to explore the donation of Starstreak high-velocity manned portable anti-air missiles.

“We believe that this system will remain within the definition of defensive weapons but will allow the Ukrainian force to better defend their skies.”

The anti-tank weapons, known as NLAWs, are made by the Swedish company Saab. With a range of up to 600 metres, it is a portable, shoulder-mounted missile system weighing just 12.5 kilograms.

The British Army says the missile can destroy “any main battle tank in just one shot by striking it from above”.

Nick Reynolds, a research analyst for land warfare at the Royal United Service Institute (Rusi), told the PA news agency that the NLAW is “very simple” to use.

“You point and shoot. You could learn it in an afternoon”, he added.

Personnel from the British Army use an NLAW anti-tank missile (UK MOD Crown copyright/PA)

Mr Wallace also said “small consignments” of Javelin anti-tank missiles would be supplied to Ukraine. This medium-range missile can strike targets at up to 2.5km away.

It is heavier than an NLAW, at 24.3kg, and is a “fire and forget” system, allowing the user to lock on to a target, fire and then focus on a different target.

Javelin has been supplied to Ukraine by the American military for several years, including 300 that were delivered in January.

The Javelin is designed to destroy tanks and light armoured vehicles (UK MOD Crown copyright/PA)

Mr Reynolds told PA that the Ukrainian armed forces have therefore already been trained to use the system.

“The Ukrainians have been using it (Javelin) for a while… the US started providing it years ago.”

Unlike the NLAW and Javelin, Starstreak, which Ben Wallace said the UK is considering supplying, is an air defence missile.

Travelling at more than three times the speed of sound, according to the British Army, it can be shoulder-mounted or attached to a vehicle.

It was deployed during the London Olympics in 2012, positioned on rooftops near the Olympic stadium.

“Starstreak is a surface-to-air missile and it’s very effective”, Mr Reynolds said, but added that it is “more complicated” to use than Javelin.

The Starstreak missile system (UK MOD Crown copyright/PA)

“I’d be curious about how they are planning to train Ukrainians to use it effectively… I have questions about usability and how quickly Ukrainians can be trained to use this system”.

Dr Jack Watling, a research fellow for land warfare at Rusi, also told PA that Starstreak has a “very heavy training burden… you have to be able to guide it in (to a target), which takes a lot of practice.”

The Ministry of Defence declined to elaborate on plans to supply Ukraine with Starstreak.

