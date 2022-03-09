Vulnerable Kherson residents ‘waiting to die amid shortages of medicine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vulnerable Kherson residents ‘waiting to die amid shortages of medicine’

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 4.32pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Shortages of medicine and food in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson have left vulnerable people waiting to die, a resident said.

Russian forces took control of Kherson, in the south of Ukraine close to the Black Sea coast, nearly a week ago.

And while shops in the city remain open, supplies are not getting through, according to a local man who asked to be referred to as James.

He told the PA news agency: “What we have now is a catastrophe in terms of medicine delivery.

“People who struggle for life without medicine – that is the state of emergency right now.”

Asked what such people are doing, he said: “I think they just wait to die, that’s what they’re doing.”

James said there were also concerns about food shortages, and there had been no indications from the Russians when supplies might be allowed into the city.

He said: “If some kind of delivery heads to Kherson it has to be guarded and from what I see the Russians are acting with hatred and they just kill for fun.

“This is not what I hear, this is what I see on the pictures – they just shoot at the cars.

“We in Kherson live like in a big aquarium where at any time they could just spoil the water or pump it away.”

Despite this, James said the residents of Kherson are living in “comfort” compared to others.

He said: “We know what’s happening around us and people in villages are being just shot in their houses, in their cars, on the way to jobs, on their way to friends. Merciless.

“This is really scary.”

Footage posted on social media shows residents of the city protesting over the Russian occupation.

And despite Russian forces being in control in the city, James is sceptical about their ability to maintain a strong presence in the country.

A map showing the Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

He described the invasion as a “farce”, adding: “There’s no invasion – the Russian forces are just moving alongside of our highways, it’s just a very long line of Russian military vehicles that move from town to town on the roads.

“They are not capable to take over towns and set up their own administrations in them – they don’t have enough resources for that.

“The Russian forces are not endless.

“At some point, Ukrainians will push them out – and we hope for that moment to be sooner than later.”

James called for more help from other nations.

“Overall we feel a lot of support but while our children are dying that’s not enough,” he said.

