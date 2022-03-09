Lord Tebbit bids farewell to Parliament after more than half a century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Lord Tebbit bids farewell to Parliament after more than half a century

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 6.01pm Updated: March 9 2022, 6.05pm
Lord Tebbit (Philip Toscano/PA)
Lord Tebbit (Philip Toscano/PA)

Tributes have been paid to Tory grandee Lord Tebbit as he made his final appearance in Parliament after more than five decades’ service at Westminster.

The Conservative former cabinet minister, who is retiring from the House of Lords, bid his farewell to the red benches on Wednesday as members of his family looked on from the public gallery.

First elected to the House of Commons in 1970, he served in Margaret Thatcher’s government where he gained a reputation for his no-nonsense style, earning him the nickname the “Chingford Skinhead”.

In one of his most controversial speeches in 1981, with millions unemployed, he said that in the 1930s when faced with the dole his father “got on his bike”.

Then employment minister Norman Tebbit speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool. This speech contained his famous quote about how his father “got on his bike and looked for work
Then employment minister Norman Tebbit speaking at the Conservative Party Conference (Archive/PA)

Lord Tebbit and his late wife were almost killed in the 1984 Brighton bombing by the IRA.

Lady Tebbit, who was seriously injured in the blast, died in 2020.

On leaving the Commons in 1992, the former Conservative Party chairman was made a life peer.

Speaking at the start of questions in the upper chamber, business minister Lord Callanan said: “After 52 years of distinguished service in Parliament this is the final appearance of Lord Tebbit, who is also joined by his family in the public gallery.

“I am sure in speaking on behalf of the whole House in saying it has been greatly enhanced by his presence here and wish him all the very best for his long and happy retirement and we will miss him.”

Brighton bomb
The aftermath of the Brighton bomb (Archive/PA)

Labour frontbencher Lord Kennedy of Southwark said: “I join in paying tribute to the Lord Tebbit for his long and distinguished service in this House and the other place.”

Tory peer Lord Brownlow of Shurlock Row said Lord Tebbit had inspired him as an 18-year-old to get involved in politics.

“I thank him for all his service,” he added.

Labour peer Viscount Stansgate, the son of the late left-wing firebrand Tony Benn, said: “I would like to wish Lord Tebbit well in his retirement.

“He is a man I have disagreed with all my adult life.”

Tory former leader Lord Howard of Lympne also hailed Lord Tebbit for being “such an inspiration to so many of us on the Government benches for so very long”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier