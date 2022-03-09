Foreign Secretary Liz Truss now says Britons should not fight in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss now says Britons should not fight in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 6.02pm
Liz Truss changes tack (Aaron Chown/PA)

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has withdrawn her support for British nationals to go join the fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine after being contradicted by colleagues.

She insisted that she had been just “expressing support for the Ukrainian cause” when she earlier said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to go to join the war.

Now Ms Truss said there are “better ways” to contribute to the efforts, such as making donations, as she stressed the travel advice for individuals not to go to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contradicted her earlier remarks, insisting that the Government was not supporting British volunteers heading east, as did Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, she said: “I have been very clear that the travel advice from the United Kingdom is not to go to Ukraine.

“There are better ways of helping the efforts in Ukraine, namely donating to the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) appeal.

“What I said the other week was expressing support for the Ukrainian cause, they are fighting a just cause and we are doing all we can to support them.”

The remarks ran contrary to her comments on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme on February 26 when she was asked if she would support UK citizens who chose to answer the call.

Ms Truss had said: “That is something people can make their own decisions about.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy, not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

“Absolutely, if people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that.”

