Foreign Secretary Liz Truss now says Britons should not fight in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has withdrawn her support for British nationals to go join the fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine after being contradicted by colleagues.

She insisted that she had been just “expressing support for the Ukrainian cause” when she earlier said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to go to join the war.

Now Ms Truss said there are “better ways” to contribute to the efforts, such as making donations, as she stressed the travel advice for individuals not to go to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had contradicted her earlier remarks, insisting that the Government was not supporting British volunteers heading east, as did Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday, she said: “I have been very clear that the travel advice from the United Kingdom is not to go to Ukraine.

“There are better ways of helping the efforts in Ukraine, namely donating to the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) appeal.

“What I said the other week was expressing support for the Ukrainian cause, they are fighting a just cause and we are doing all we can to support them.”

The remarks ran contrary to her comments on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme on February 26 when she was asked if she would support UK citizens who chose to answer the call.

Ms Truss had said: “That is something people can make their own decisions about.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy, not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

“Absolutely, if people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that.”