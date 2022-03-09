Satellite imagery shows reduction in light emitted from Ukraine amid power cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Satellite imagery shows reduction in light emitted from Ukraine amid power cuts

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 6.57pm
Imagery captured by Nasa on March 8 shows the reduction in light emitted from Ukraine (Nasa/PA)
Imagery captured by Nasa on March 8 shows the reduction in light emitted from Ukraine (Nasa/PA)

Satellite imagery captured by Nasa shows one of the impacts Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had: the amount of light emitted at night has fallen.

The first of these images, captured on February 3, shows the levels of light emitted across Ukraine prior to Russia’s invasion.

Satellite imagery shows the amount of light on February 3 (Nasa/PA)

A capture from Wednesday shows the current situation, with far less light visible.

Multiple cities have suffered from loss of power since the invasion began.

The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that Irpin, outside Kyiv, has “reportedly been without heat, water or electricity for several days.”

Mariupol, in south eastern Ukraine, is also without electricity.

Imagery captured yesterday, showing the reduction in light (Nasa/PA)

Before and after imagery released by the company Planet also illustrates the impact of Russia’s invasion.

The Antonov An-225, the world’s largest planes by length, is feared damaged amid intense fighting near Kyiv in late February.

Imagery captured on February 22 shows the aircraft parked at Hostomel Airport, near Kyiv.

However, on February 28, damage can be seen to the airport, with what appears to be the aircraft’s tail protruding from the grey hanger.

Hostomel Airport seen on February 28, with parts of the aircraft’s tail visibly protruding from the grey hanger (Planet/PA)

On March 3, Antonov said that “we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft”, amid concerns as to possible damage.

