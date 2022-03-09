‘Giant red herring’ to suggest Russian cash shaped our policy, says Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Giant red herring’ to suggest Russian cash shaped our policy, says Cameron

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 9.27pm
Former prime minister David Cameron (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister David Cameron (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former prime minister David Cameron has said it is a “giant red herring” to suggest Russian money influenced policy against Vladimir Putin in any way when he was in power.

He said there was a “very careful system for vetting who could and who could not give money to the Conservative Party”, and “crucially” Britain had “the strongest anti-Putin policy of any country in Europe”.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr, Mr Cameron was asked about reports Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of Mr Putin’s former deputy finance minister, paid £160,000 to play tennis with him and then-London mayor Boris Johnson in 2014.

He said: “I do, I remember. There was absolutely no conversation about Russia, or about finance, or about Putin, or anything else.”

Put to him that “Russians with really close Kremlin links were still very, very close to the top of the Conservative Party” during his premiership, he said: “I don’t accept that.”

He added: “Britain had the strongest anti-Putin policy of any country in Europe. Who threw him out of the G8? Who insisted on the sanctions? Who passed the rules on beneficial ownership?

“So I think the idea, it’s a giant red herring to suggest in some way that Russian money somehow influenced policy against Putin and Russia. We had a far tougher policy than other countries.

“Go and ask the Baltic ministers and prime ministers, ask the Poles, ask the people who sat in the room with me in the European Council knowing I was their strongest ally in building a really robust case to hold Putin to account.”

Mr Cameron also called Mr Putin a “phenomenal liar”.

He said that when he hosted the Russian president in No 10 in 2013, Mr Putin “let his guard down and said, ‘Fundamentally I’m not a democrat and I don’t share your interests’.”

David Cameron and Vladimir Putin
David Cameron and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the second plenary session of the G8 summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland in 2013 (Ben Stanstall/PA)

He added: “He was also a phenomenal liar.

“I remember confronting him with evidence that Russian troops were in the Donbas, he flat out lied, I remember confronting him with evidence about the shooting down of a Malaysia Airline, there was no naivety.”

Meanwhile, Mr Cameron said Mr Johnson took a “very good step” appointing Richard Harrington as minister for refugees.

It was announced on Tuesday that Mr Harrington, who stood down as an MP at the 2019 general election, will be made a life peer sitting in the House of Lords.

Mr Cameron said: “Well, I know what it’s like when, as Prime Minister, you want something to happen, you say something should happen and we should be generous, and it doesn’t happen. It’s incredibly frustrating,” he said.

“I think the Prime Minister took a very good step in appointing Richard Harrington as a special minister to deal with refugees.

“This is what I did, exactly the same person – with the Syrian refugees, we had a programme to allow 25,000 people in, to find them from the camps. I asked Richard to get it done. He was brilliant at it. And I’m sure he will on this.

“And I hope he is allowed to say… if we want to go shorter visas, if it’s just Ukrainian passports, and perhaps something else, let’s find the way to get it done, I would put my trust in him and give him the ability.”

He declined to criticise Home Secretary Priti Patel, adding: “I’m not here to pick apart different people in the Government, I’m trying to avoid that in my post-office life.

“But we’ve got to get this done, the Prime Minister wants it done and I’m sure it will be.”

