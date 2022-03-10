Chancellor faces choice between borrowing or huge hit to households, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chancellor faces choice between borrowing or huge hit to households, say experts

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 12.03am
Around £12.5 billion more might be needed just to offset energy bills by as much as the Chancellor promised in early February (Peter Byrne/PA)
Around £12.5 billion more might be needed just to offset energy bills by as much as the Chancellor promised in early February (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Chancellor faces a “huge judgment call” on whether to borrow billions more or allow households to face what could be the biggest hit since the 1970s, experts have said.

The cost of living is set to soar this year, not least due to the rising price of energy, which has been pushed up by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Without intervention, public sector workers face an average real-terms pay cut of around £1,750 due to inflation, while many households will struggle to keep up with bills.

There are three massive choices facing the Chancellor on what was originally meant to be a fairly uneventful Spring Statement this month, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.

Either he will have to borrow billions or risk the worst hit to households for decades.

He will also have to impose severe real-term pay cuts on teachers, nurses and others in the public sector, borrow even more to pay them better or cut back spending on other public services.

As war rages in eastern Europe the Chancellor will also have to decide whether to allow defence spending to fall over the next three years, or again borrow to boost it.

“At the Spring Statement Rishi Sunak has to make a huge judgment call,” said IFS director Paul Johnson.

“Will he do more to protect households from the effects of energy prices which have risen even further in the last two weeks?

“If he doesn’t then many on moderate incomes will face the biggest hit to their living standards since at least the financial crisis.

“If he does, then there will be another big hit to the public finances.

“While he had little choice over big state action through the pandemic, his response to this crisis will tell us more about how he sees the limits of government in protecting citizens from buffeting by external forces.”

The jump in energy prices since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine is likely to add to already high household energy bills.

In all, energy prices are set to add around £43 billion to households’ costs, meaning that the Chancellor’s £9 billion package will offset only around one fifth of the rise.

If Mr Sunak wants to achieve the same level of protection as he announced earlier this year, soaring prices will need around £12.5 billion on top of the £9 billion already committed, the IFS said.

According to forecasts, someone on a median salary of £27,500 is likely to be around £800 worse off, that’s £300 more than earlier forecasts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]