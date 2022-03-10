Students given chance to win a visit the Falkland Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Students given chance to win a visit the Falkland Islands

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 12.05am
The Liberation monument in Stanley, Falkland Islands (Emma Hallett/PA)
Students are being offered the chance of an expenses-paid visit to the Falklands to mark the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the islands.

The Falkland Islands Government announced a schools competition, with youngsters asked what the Falklands means to them.

Eight winners will spend a week on the islands in February 2023.

Ben Fogle is heading the judging panel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Broadcaster, author and adventurer Ben Fogle, who will head the judging panel, said: “The Falkland Islands really are a magical place. I’ve been lucky enough to visit the islands many times over the years, drawn back by the unique wildlife.”

The Falkland Islands Government is working in partnership with historians and geographers from the University of Exeter, Newcastle University, and Royal Holloway, University of London for the competition.

Falkland Islands Junior Ambassador Tamsin McLeod said: “We are really looking forward to meeting and welcoming the winning students to the Falkland Islands in 2023 and showing them our home and the unique experiences of growing up in the Falklands.”

Catriona Pennell, Professor of Modern History and Memory Studies at the University of Exeter, added: “Students are encouraged to tell their stories in ways that are meaningful to them and their peers, so entries to this competition can be submitted in a range of flexible creative ways, such as essays or stories, posters, podcasts or short films.”

A series of events are being held across the UK and on the Falklands in the coming months to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

