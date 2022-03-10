Students given chance to win a visit the Falkland Islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Students are being offered the chance of an expenses-paid visit to the Falklands to mark the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the islands.

The Falkland Islands Government announced a schools competition, with youngsters asked what the Falklands means to them.

Eight winners will spend a week on the islands in February 2023.

Ben Fogle is heading the judging panel (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Broadcaster, author and adventurer Ben Fogle, who will head the judging panel, said: “The Falkland Islands really are a magical place. I’ve been lucky enough to visit the islands many times over the years, drawn back by the unique wildlife.”

The Falkland Islands Government is working in partnership with historians and geographers from the University of Exeter, Newcastle University, and Royal Holloway, University of London for the competition.

Falkland Islands Junior Ambassador Tamsin McLeod said: “We are really looking forward to meeting and welcoming the winning students to the Falkland Islands in 2023 and showing them our home and the unique experiences of growing up in the Falklands.”

Catriona Pennell, Professor of Modern History and Memory Studies at the University of Exeter, added: “Students are encouraged to tell their stories in ways that are meaningful to them and their peers, so entries to this competition can be submitted in a range of flexible creative ways, such as essays or stories, posters, podcasts or short films.”

A series of events are being held across the UK and on the Falklands in the coming months to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.