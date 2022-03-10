Former top civil servant Leslie Evans ‘unable’ to speak to Holyrood committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former top civil servant Leslie Evans ‘unable’ to speak to Holyrood committee

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 11.43am
The Finance and Public Administration Committee wanted to speak to Leslie Evans (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)
The Finance and Public Administration Committee wanted to speak to Leslie Evans (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

The convener of a Holyrood committee has spoken of his disappointment at the “discourtesy” after it was revealed that Scotland’s former top civil servant would not give evidence to the panel.

Leslie Evans left her post as Permanent Secretary last year, but has been placed on leave until March 31 – when she will retire officially from the civil service.

On January 27, the Finance and Public Administration Committee asked Ms Evans to appear to “give evidence on your reflections and insights of your time as Permanent Secretary” – but it was not until March 7 when a response was received.

The reply came from the office of the current Permanent Secretary, John-Paul Marks.

“As you will be aware, Ms Evans left the role of Permanent Secretary to the Scottish Government on December 31 2021 and is now on a period of leave until she retires from the UK Civil Service on March 31 2022,” the reply said.

“On that basis, Ms Evans is effectively no longer a post-holder within the Scottish Government and is not able to speak on behalf of or represent the views of Scottish ministers.”

In a letter released on Thursday, convener Kenneth Gibson, expressed his anger.

“(We are) extremely disappointed at the discourtesy shown to the Parliament by your failure to engage directly with the committee at any stage regarding our invitation, despite our best efforts.

Leslie Evans taking the oath at the Salmond inquiry
Ms Evans appeared before the Salmond inquiry on three separate occasions (Russell Cheyne/PA)

“When we finally received a response, it was not from you, but from the Office of the Permanent Secretary, stating that, as you are now on a period of leave, you are not able to speak on behalf, or represent the views, of Scottish Ministers. At no point have we asked you to do so.”

Ms Evans’ final years in the job were marred by her involvement in the Salmond inquiry, which investigated the botched handling of complaints against the former first minister by two members of Scottish Government staff.

But Mr Gibson said assurances had previously been given that the committee would not want to re-tread the inquiry – before which Ms Evans appeared three times.

He wrote: “We would also wish to repeat our assurances that the committee had no intention of revisiting the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints Committee’s investigation with you, though we are separately considering the wider lessons to be learned as part of our scrutiny of the Scottish Government’s new procedure for complaints brought against ministers and former ministers by civil servants, and the implementation plan of actions arising from that and other inquiries into the matter.”

Despite the clear anger over the issue, Mr Gibson said the committee would not “waste any more of our time pursuing the matter”.

