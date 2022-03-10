Cadbury owner Mondelez latest firm to pull back Russian trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cadbury owner Mondelez latest firm to pull back Russian trade

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 12.35pm
Chocolate being made in the Bournville factory. Owner Mondelez is “scaling back” its Russian business (Marie Hill/PA)
Chocolate being made in the Bournville factory. Owner Mondelez is “scaling back” its Russian business (Marie Hill/PA)

Cadbury owner Mondelez has become the latest in a growing list of firms to reduce operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

The consumer giant, which also owns brands including Oreo and Toblerone, said it is “scaling back all non-essential activities” there but stopped short of halting operations completely.

Describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “very concerning”, it said it will continue to supply food into the country and support workers in the region.

The move comes after a raft of food and drink rivals, including Dutch brewer Heineken and Swiss firm Nestle, acted in response to the war, launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24.

In a letter to staff, Mondelez International chief executive officer Dirk Van de Put said the firm “condemns this unjust aggression”.

The group said its operations remain closed in Ukraine and said it is prioritising the safety of staff in the embattled country.

Mr Van de Put said: “As a food company, we are scaling back all non-essential activities in Russia while helping maintain continuity of the food supply during the challenging times ahead.

“We will also continue to support our colleagues in the market who are facing great uncertainty.

“We will focus our operation on basic offerings, discontinue all new capital investments and suspend our advertising media spending.

“We recognise this is a highly dynamic and very concerning situation that we will continue to assess and adjust as needed.”

Shops stock
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing is also halting operations in Russia (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere, the owner of fashion retailer Uniqlo confirmed a U-turn and said it will now suspend operations in Russia.

Earlier this week, Fast Retailing said it would keep Russian shops open, describing clothes as a “necessity of life”.

However, it has now halted operations in the face of “operational challenges” due to the “worsening of the conflict situation”.

Japanese gaming giants Sony and Nintendo also announced on Thursday that they will suspend deliveries of consoles in Russia as a result of the war.

