Constitution Secretary refuses three times to say if advice sought on indyref2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Constitution Secretary refuses three times to say if advice sought on indyref2

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 4.01pm
Angus Robertson said a long standing convention prevented him from speaking about legal advice (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Angus Robertson said a long standing convention prevented him from speaking about legal advice (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scotland’s Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson, refused three times to confirm if advice has been sought on legislating for another independence referendum.

The Scottish Government plans to introduce a Bill that would allow Holyrood to schedule another vote – departing from the previous route of requesting powers from Westminster.

It is not yet known when the legislation will be published.

But the legal competence of the legislation has been questioned, with opponents claiming the ability to call another referendum does not lie in Edinburgh.

Repeated requests from opposition MSPs and journalists looking to find out if legal advice has been taken, and what the content of such advice reveals, have been rebuffed.

In a heated exchange in the chamber, Mr Robertson repeatedly refused to answer if legal advice had been sought.

Responding to Tory MSP, Donald Cameron, the Constitution Secretary said: “It’s a long established convention of this and previous Governments that legal advice is not disclosed other than in exceptional circumstances, this reflects the public interest in the provision of free and frank legal advice, maintaining the right to confidentiality of communications between legal advisers and clients.”

After Mr Cameron pushed the SNP MSP, stressing he was “not looking for the content of any legal advice”, Mr Robertson responded: “I’m going to rest on the answer that I gave previously to the learned gentleman who, as a member of the Faculty of Advocates is well aware of the custom and practice in relation to the convention on legal advice.

“I’m not going to depart from that tradition today.”

Mr Robertson was pressed two more times on Thursday, by Lib Dem MSP, Willie Rennie, and Tory MSP, Jamie Halcro Johnston, but both times refused to answer.

He told Mr Rennie, who said it was “extraordinary” the question could not be answered, his answer had not changed.

“Rather than reading out the question he wrote before arriving, perhaps he would have listened to the answer I gave earlier, and I rest by it,” Mr Robertson said.

When Mr Johnston attempted again – claiming “secrecy has trumped transparency” – the Constitution Secretary added: “It’s a curious thing, now we have a third member who didn’t listen to the answer to the question.”

Mr Robertson then read out the answer he had given to Mr Cameron.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier