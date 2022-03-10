Improve ‘confusing’ visa application process, says British-Ukrainian woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Improve ‘confusing’ visa application process, says British-Ukrainian woman

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 5.47pm
Alice Mishchenko (left) with her sister Oksana (centre) and Oksana’s daughter Sofiia after the trio were reunited on Monday (Alice Mishchenko/PA)
Alice Mishchenko (left) with her sister Oksana (centre) and Oksana’s daughter Sofiia after the trio were reunited on Monday (Alice Mishchenko/PA)

A British-Ukrainian woman who was left “frustrated” by the visa application process has welcomed the changes announced by the Home Secretary, but has urged for further improvements to be made.

Alice Mishchenko, 33, has applied for her sister Oksana, 38, and her niece Sofiia, 10, to join her in the UK after the pair fled from their home city of Cherkasy last week.

The trio are currently staying in a friend’s flat in Warsaw, Poland, and are waiting to hear if their visa applications to the Ukraine Family Scheme will be approved.

Portugal Russia Ukraine War
Refugees from Ukraine disembark from a charter plane arriving from Poland, at the military airport in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP/PA)

The European Union is allowing for visa-free travel for Ukrainians fleeing the fighting. However, in the UK visas are required with the Government insisting they are necessary to guarantee security.

Ms Mischenko, who moved to Fife, Scotland, 20 years ago with her parents, criticised the process the pair faced when applying for the visas and said she hoped for further changes to be made to make the process easier for those fleeing the war with Russia.

Ms Mishchenko told the PA news agency: “I’m a very fluent English speaker, I’ve been in the UK for many years and I was confused by the words in some of the questions. It’s almost like they try to trick you into not answering correctly.

“Secondly, when we were reading the instructions, it sounded like if you’re a Ukrainian family applying to join your British family, you do one application form for the unit.

“However, when we turned up at the Visa Application Centre, they told us that each person needs their own form, even though within the form, they ask you ‘Is anyone else applying for the same visa with you?’ and you fill in the details.

“It’s completely bizarre, it’s not clear. I felt very frustrated.”

Ms Mishchenko said she and her sister also had issues booking appointments at the Visa Application Centre in Warsaw, stating that time slots seemed to vary and would appear and disappear.

“We were feeling quite disheartened by the whole process,” she said. “My sister and niece, it took them 72 hours to get to Warsaw to safety with me. That’s after 10 days in the war zone.

“They’re so tired mentally, physically, emotionally. And then all of a sudden they’re having to fill out these application forms. They’re so lucky that I speak fluent English and that I was able to fly out, meet them and help them.

“I can’t imagine what other people are going through and what they’re having to do. It’s very, very unkind to people who have just gone through such a traumatic experience.”

Russia Ukraine War
Civilians are evacuated by bus from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Vadim Ghirda/AP/PAs)

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to waive all visa requirements for any Ukrainian nationals seeking refuge in the UK.

On Thursday, Priti Patel announced there would be a more streamlined online service after the Government faced criticism of its approach to the crisis.

She told MPs that from Tuesday, Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK.

Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they’re eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK.

Ms Patel said she was able to change the visa regime following security agencies’ fresh advice.

Mr Johnson has backed the need for continued checks.

Responding to the changes, Ms Mishchenko said: “I’m glad to see the Government is addressing the challenges that the applicants have been raising with the process and doing it as quickly as possible.

“I hope this means more people are able to apply for the Ukraine Family Scheme and actually be successful.

“It also gives me a bit more hope that the softening of the process means more applications, including my sister’s and niece’s, will be successful.

“I also wish the Home Office would update the checklist that goes alongside the application form as it’s designed for the standard application not Ukraine Family Scheme and mentions things like a letter of invitation and employment evidence.

“This is contradictory to the statement about the document requirements for this specific scheme and makes people panic. It might also be the reason why so many applications are unsuccessful.”

The Government has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier