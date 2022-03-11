Energy cost rise to leave quarter of older households in ‘fuel stress’ – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Energy cost rise to leave quarter of older households in ‘fuel stress’ – charity

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 12.03am
More older households are likely to experience fuel stress, warns Age UK (PeterByrne/PA)
Almost a quarter of older households in England will be in fuel stress – spending more than 10% of their after-tax income to stay warm – when energy prices go up next month, a charity has warned.

Age UK has urged the Chancellor to do more to help older people through the energy price crisis after a survey suggests 24% of older households will struggle to afford to heat their homes from April 1, up from 12% now.

(Age UK)

Furthermore, the charity said this figure could rise to 35% from October, when prices are expected to rise even higher.

The poll also revealed that 51% of the poorest 10% of older households are already living in fuel stress, with this expected to soar to 91% from next month without any intervention.

Age UK predicted that this number would rise to 82% in April even if the proposed £150 council tax rebate reached all those who needed it, and 91% in October even with the extra £200 discount promised this autumn.

The charity said it was “deeply concerned” that the support package announced by the Government last month fell “way short” of what was needed to protect older people on low and modest incomes from unaffordable energy bills.

It is calling for a targeted package of support which mitigates the whole price cap rise this April for lower income households, direct payments of up to £500 to those eligible for the Cold Weather Payment, a doubling of the discretionary fund to £288 million to enable more people to claim the discount and consultation on a new energy social tariff with Ofgem and legislation to extend the price cap beyond 2023.

Age UK director Caroline Abrahams said: “Unfortunately, the support package offered by the Chancellor last month was nowhere near enough, falling several hundred pounds a year short of the average energy price rises that are coming down the track.

“How is an older person or a couple on a low fixed income supposed to make up the difference? The Government has no answer and meanwhile, older people up and down the country are telling us that they are horrified by the letters they’re receiving from their energy companies, making it clear that their bills are set to rise beyond anything they’ve seen before.

“These are hugely worrying times, but there is more the Government could – and should – be doing to mitigate the risks for our older population who, for the sake of their health, need to keep adequately warm.

“It’s a sad fact that many pensioners live in older homes that are difficult and expensive to heat, increasing the risks to them of this energy price crisis.

“The Government must intervene to protect them from an unprecedented situation that has come about through no fault of their own.”

