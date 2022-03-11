Russian goods flooded UK at unprecedented rates in month before war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Russian goods flooded UK at unprecedented rates in month before war

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 8.33am
Russian goods flooded into the UK before the war began (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Russian goods flooded into the UK before the war began (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The UK bought more from Russia than at any point in history in January, as imports doubled in the month before the country started a war.

In an unprecedented figure, imports from the country hit more than £2.6 billion, more than twice the less than £1.3 billion in December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It outstrips the previous high in Russian imports since records began in 1997, which was set at a little under £1.4 billion in December 2020.

It came as troops were already building up on the Russian border with Ukraine. They would not launch the attack on Ukraine until late February.

UK and western imports from Russia are expected to have taken a serious knock following the invasion, as countries lined up to impose sanctions on the country.

“Trade figures with Russia could be startling in February and then March as the true extent of sanctions imposed and strengthened by the UK and its western allies kick in, most noticeably the phasing out of oil and oil products announced this week,” said Jack Sirett head of dealing at financial services firm Ebury.

“However, in January over £2.6 billion worth of goods were imported from Russia, the highest figure on record, with fuels the main commodity imported to the UK.”

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said: “The new sanctions and the uncertainty around the supply of some key commodities will be felt particularly in Europe, where some of the strongest trade links with Russia remain.

“Prior to the escalation, companies in the UK were reporting some easing in supply chain constraints, although they were still rising in the eurozone.

“The latest developments are likely to reverse some of these gains.”

Overall imports of goods rose by £4.7 billion – 11% – in January, purely because of a rise in imports from the EU, the ONS said.

Exports decreased by £2.5 billion, a 8.7% drop, due again to the impact of trade with the EU.

However the ONS cautioned against reading too much into these data. HM Revenue and Customs has changed the way it collects figures on imports and exports with the EU.

It means the figures are not directly comparable with earlier months.

