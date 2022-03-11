Veterans minister urges ex-armed forces personnel not to join Ukraine conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Veterans minister urges ex-armed forces personnel not to join Ukraine conflict

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 11.12am
The veterans minister said those thinking of joining the Ukraine conflict would be putting themselves at ‘significant risk’ (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Veterans are being urged not to travel to Ukraine to fight, in a letter sent by a minister to military charities.

A small number of serving British personnel are believed to have gone absent without leave to join the resistance against the Russian invasion, while veterans and Britons without combat experience have also travelled to Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has already warned that those travelling to the conflict zone would not be there for “a selfie and six weeks” but would be in the war “for real”.

In an attempt to drive home that message, veterans minister Leo Docherty has written to armed forces charities to encourage those tempted to travel to the warzone to instead turn their efforts to helping the Ukrainian people from the UK.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Mr Docherty used his letter to press home that the Government does not support volunteers going to fight.

Officials said he also warned veterans that those travelling to spar with Russian troops “will put themselves at significant risk by entering into a conflict area”.

Mr Docherty said: “We know that Russia’s illegal invasion has rightly brought out strong feelings of support for the Ukrainian people.

“Veterans always step up in times of need, but they must channel their skills, experience and passion into legal routes of support for Ukraine and not engage in the conflict.

“There are many ways that we all can support the people of Ukraine, including through donating money to charity.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had initially said she supported Britons joining Ukrainian forces before rowing back
There had initially been confusion on the Government’s position after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in comments during an interview to the BBC on February 26, said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to battle for Ukraine.

However, she rowed back from those comments during a press conference in the US on Wednesday, insisting she had been “expressing support for the Ukrainian cause” in her comments, and that there are “better ways” to contribute to the Kyiv defence.

Meanwhile, some veterans have reportedly received cold call approaches from private militia groups inviting them to join the fighting in Ukraine.

The BBC reported the militia groups had been scouring social media to recruit ex-soldiers.

In his letter, Mr Docherty offered to support charities, via the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the MoD, should they become aware of veterans looking to travel to Ukraine.

Veterans who find their health and wellbeing affected by the war can seek specialist support from health services, such as NHS Op Courage in England, and the Veterans’ Gateway, the department said.

Officials pointed out that the veteran community can donate to charities providing humanitarian relief in Ukraine, with the UK Government having matched pound-for-pound £25 million of public donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.

