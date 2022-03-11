Britain warns Putin over chemical weapons as Ukraine raises alarm on Chernobyl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Britain warns Putin over chemical weapons as Ukraine raises alarm on Chernobyl

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 1.45pm
A shelter covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
A shelter covers the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Britain has warned Vladimir Putin of a “dramatic increased response” from the West if he uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, amid warnings over a possible attack on Chernobyl.

Ukrainian defence intelligence alleged on Friday that the Russian president is “preparing a terrorist attack” on the facility seized by Moscow’s troops.

The invading forces would create a “technological catastrophe” before trying to shift the responsibility on to Kyiv, according to the assessment posted online.

The warning came as Britain and the US were raising the alarm over suspicions the Kremlin could use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed fears Russia is spreading a “fake story” that the US or the Ukrainians have chemical weapons in Ukraine as a pretext for an atrocity.

Technology minister Chris Philp echoed the warnings on Friday, saying Russia appears to be fabricating a “false narrative” online in preparation for such a “barbaric” attack.

“Clearly the use of chemical weapons, especially in an invasion where there are a very large number of civilians, would be an outrage against humanity,” he told Times Radio.

Russia Ukraine War
A building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

“So I would say to anybody in Russia thinking about this: do not cross that line, do not inflict any more misery and suffering on the Ukrainian people.

“It will trigger an increased response from the West, there’s a dramatic increased response, there’s no question about that.

“I’m not going to speculate about the form that’s going to take or pre-empt it, but that’s a line that Russian governments should not cross.”

A spokesman for the Prime Minister backed Mr Philp’s warning, and added that Russia would be hit with a “robust” but unspecified response in the event of a chemical attack.

The official also stressed the need to keep Chernobyl “safe and secure” when asked about Kyiv’s warning, which had not yet been verified by Western sources.

Ukrainian defence intelligence detailed the allegation on Facebook, pointing towards disruption at the plant, as well as Russia’s attack last week on the nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhia.

Officials accepted on February 25 that they had lost control of Chernobyl.

In 1986, when Ukraine was under the control of the Soviet Union, the plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident.

On Friday, Mr Philp singled out the Russian embassy in the UK, which has had a separate post branded “fake news” removed by Twitter, over disinformation.

He told Sky News the embassy was “creating a false narrative that Ukrainians are considering using chemical weapons, which is clearly ridiculous and totally untrue”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier