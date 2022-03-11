Lebedev says he is ‘not some agent of Russia’ amid peerage scrutiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Lebedev says he is ‘not some agent of Russia’ amid peerage scrutiny

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 3.02pm
Media mogul Lord Lebedev said he is ‘not some agent of Russia’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Media mogul Lord Lebedev said he is ‘not some agent of Russia’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Evgeny Lebedev has said he is “not some agent of Russia” after allegations surfaced that a security services assessment saying the media mogul posed a national security risk was withdrawn after Boris Johnson intervened.

The peer acknowledged on Friday that his father, the Russian billionaire Alexander Lebedev, was “a long time ago” a KGB officer but denied being “a security risk to this country”.

Lord Lebedev’s statement to his Evening Standard website came amid questions over his peerages and as the UK hits Kremlin-supporting oligarchs with sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Lord Lebedev has appealed to Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine through the Evening Standard newspaper (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Sunday Times reported that the damning assessment of the Moscow-born businessman was withdrawn by the security services after the Prime Minister personally intervened.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee to investigate the “matter of national security”.

Lord Lebedev wrote: “At the moment many with Russian roots are under scrutiny, including myself.

“I understand the reason for this as it is inevitable when events of such magnitude occur and the world order as we have known it in recent decades suddenly gets torn up.

“But I am not a security risk to this country, which I love. My father a long time ago was a foreign intelligence agent of the KGB, but I am not some agent of Russia.

“I may have a Russian name but that makes me no less a committed or proud British citizen than anyone else in this country of ours.

“Being Russian does not automatically make one an enemy of the state, and it is crucial we do not descend into Russiaphobia, like any other phobia, bigotry or discrimination.”

The crossbench peer pointed to his use of the Standard’s front page on which he appealed last week for Vladimir Putin to end his invasion to show he is a critic of the war.

He said he was publishing his latest “statement from the proprietor” because “accusations are coming from credible media outfits who are posing incredible questions to me so I feel I have no option but to respond”.

The Prime Minister said it would “obviously be extraordinary” if the security services had deemed Lord Lebedev a risk and the Prime Minister had intervened to ensure the peerage was granted.

But, asked about the allegations on Monday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “That is simply incorrect… It suits Putin’s agenda to try to characterise this as a struggle between the West and Russia.

“It suits his agenda to say that the UK, that we in Nato countries, are anti-Russia, European countries are now anti-Russian.

“It’s very, very, very important that we get the message over that we’re not anti-Russian, we’re not against Russians.

“Our quarrel is simply with the regime and the aggression of Vladimir Putin.”

However, Mr Johnson sidestepped a question about whether he met Lord Lebedev in March 2020, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic, to discuss the peerage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]