Minister given special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees

A minister has been given a special responsibility of co-ordinating the Scottish Government’s approach to supporting Ukrainian refugees arriving in Scotland.

Neil Gray, who is already the Minister for Europe and International Development, was given the new responsibility on Friday.

His role will include working with councils and charities to deliver humanitarian support.

He will report directly to the First Minister on the issue.

Policy around refugees and asylum is largely reserved to the UK Government, though Holyrood is responsible for devolved matters such as ensuring access to healthcare and education.

Mr Gray said he would ensure a swift government response (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Europe is facing the biggest refugee crisis since World War II.

“More than two million Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes and Scotland is ready and willing to play its part and to offer sanctuary and support to them and the many more who will sadly follow.

“Given the gravity, and urgent, nature of the situation, it is right that this Government has a minister with specific responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine who will be arriving in Scotland and need support to rebuild their lives.”

Mr Gray said: “Scotland stands ready to offer refuge and sanctuary for those fleeing Ukraine, just as we did with the Syrian Resettlement Programme, which saw all 32 local authorities in Scotland participate and welcome over 3,300 refugees into their communities.

“The Scottish Government is already bringing together key partners, like Cosla, the Scottish Refugee Council and Police Scotland, to coordinate plans and address the practical challenges of resettling Ukrainians here.

“With my additional responsibilities I will endeavour to ensure a swift, co-ordinated and focussed government response to the needs of the Ukrainians who seek sanctuary in our country.”