Leaders of four Scottish parties unite to call for refugee resettlement action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Leaders of four Scottish parties unite to call for refugee resettlement action

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 5.13pm Updated: March 11 2022, 6.35pm
More than two million have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion (Czarek Sokolowski/AP/PA)
More than two million have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion (Czarek Sokolowski/AP/PA)

The leaders of four Scottish political parties have written a joint letter to the Prime Minister calling for an end to visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees and a comprehensive settlement programme.

Leaders of the SNP, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Lib Dems and the Scottish Greens co-signed the letter, which said refugees still faced a “complex bureaucratic process”.

The Home Secretary has announced that from Tuesday people fleeing Ukraine will be able to apply online for a visa and will no longer have to go to a processing centre to give their biometrics.

Around 2.2 million people are thought to have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

The letter says: “As we witness the worst humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II, and with more than two million Ukrainians now having fled since the Russian invasion began, the UK must take action and respond fully, with humanity and compassion.”

It continues: “The Home Secretary’s announcement today, detailing the introduction of an entirely online application processes for Ukrainian family members seeking to come to the UK without the requirement to attend a visa application centre, is a welcome step in the right direction, as is the decision to further extend the Ukrainian family visa scheme.

“It is clear though that it is not enough.

“It is neither reasonable nor morally acceptable to expect people fleeing war to go through complex bureaucratic processes in order to reach safety within the UK.”

The letter urges the Government to set out more details on humanitarian sponsorship pathways for refugees, saying communities in Scotland are ready to welcome refugees as soon as they arrive.

It calls for a “comprehensive and funded settlement programme” for those seeking refuge.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “The United Kingdom including Scotland has a strong and proud history of supporting people in need and that will never change.

“We are making it easier for people here to bring their Ukrainian relatives to join them in the UK, including our sponsorship scheme, that could see thousands more come to the UK.

“We welcome the Scottish Government and Scottish councils’ offers to support these efforts, demonstrating that when we pull together we can achieve so much more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier