Kyiv won’t be captured, says Ukrainian MP as Russia moves to surround capital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian MP has said she is “convinced” Kyiv will not be captured and a resident said they will not surrender, amid reports Russia has moved to surround the Ukrainian capital.

The Ministry of Defence has warned Russia was looking to “reset and re-posture” its forces for “renewed offensive activity” after satellite imagery appeared to show the Russian military convoy dispersing into towns and forests surrounding Kyiv.

Inna Sovsun, deputy leader of the Holos Party, told the PA news agency: “Russians have huge logistic problems now… their whole strategy is a way to lose.

“They now try to rebuild their forces, put more artillery around Kyiv and prepare as much power as they can to repeat what they have done and what they are still doing with Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Izium, Irpin and other towns and cities.

“But, their plans are often ruined by our Army and Territorial Defence… I’m convinced that they won’t manage to capture Kyiv.”

Inna Sovsun is still in Kyiv, having abandoned her home in the north of the city (PA)

However, the 37-year-old warned of further civilian casualties without more military aid from other countries.

“But still, millions of civilians may be in danger – Russian bombardments and missile attacks are true terror which should be stopped as soon as possible,” Ms Sovsun said.

“I want to stress it once again that a no-fly zone over Ukrainian sky is a vital thing, for the people of Ukraine, for our children… there is no time for doubts concerning transfers of fighter jets (and) surface-to-air missile systems.”

Ms Sovsun has been staying with a friend in Kyiv since Russia invaded on February 24, abandoning her home in the north of the city.

Kyiv resident Mykhailo, who did not wish to give his surname, said the city will not surrender and he is “praying for the best, but preparing for the worst”.

“Kyiv looks like a fortress… (we have) incredible people,” the 35-year-old told PA.

“I’ve strengthened my windows with duct tape and cardboard, moved mattress close to the exit – (I) did my best to be safe.

“No-one is going to surrender. If they (Russia) continue, it’s going to be the same as Vietnam War for US or Afghanistan for USSR.”

Asked about the availability of food and water, Mykhailo said Kyiv has “mainly no shortages” but “a little bit less jamon and parmesan choice”.

“Everything is even more surreal… the only thing I miss right now is my Friday evening pub with my buddies and beer,” he added.

On Friday, the 16th day of the invasion, the Ministry of Defence said the Russian ground forces were continuing to make “limited progress” and that “logistical issues” continue to hamper their advance.