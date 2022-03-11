Harvie: Holding an independence referendum by 2023 ‘entirely feasible’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Holding another Scottish independence referendum by 2023 is “entirely feasible” and remains the government’s plan, Patrick Harvie has said.

The Scottish Greens co-leader dismissed concerns about having an independence referendum by the end of next year, arguing that Scotland had repeatedly elected a pro-independence majority at Holyrood and Westminster.

Mr Harvie, the minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants’ rights, compared the situation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said the UK should not “abandon” its democratic principles by blocking a vote on the union.

He also suggested there was a “strong legal argument” that the Scottish Government could go ahead with a vote on independence if the UK Government refuses to authorise it, but refused to say whether legal advice had been sought.

Asked whether he believed holding a referendum in the timeframe set out by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was possible, given the coronavirus pandemic and war in Europe, Mr Harvie said: “It’s entirely feasible, and it’s our intention.

“We’re all conscious that there are some in the UK Government who have only one thing to say to Scotland and that is ‘no you can’t’.

“I think the more they do that, the more people will feel that their response is going to be to say ‘yes, we will’.

“The UK Government might try and prevent that timescale from happening but we have promised it in an election.

“The parliamentary majority that was elected between SNP and Greens who stood on a promise of delivering that and intend to do so.

“All we can do is is continue on the course of fulfilling the promise that we made, and that’s our intention.”

He added: “The world is so furious and anxious about the profound threat to democracy that’s taking place in Europe at the moment.

“This is not a time to abandon those democratic principles. This is not a time to say ‘we dare not ask the people of Scotland what choice they would make about their own future’.

“This is actually a time to redouble our commitment to democracy and to say ‘power lies with the people’.

Party leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater beside the Wallace Monument at the Stirling Court Hotel ahead of the Scottish Green Party conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Pressed on the legality of a vote if the UK Government refuses to authorise a referendum, Mr Harvie told the PA news agency: “There’s obviously a range of legal opinion that’s been expressed.

“Speaking as co-leader of the Scottish Greens, I think there’s a strong legal argument that says Scotland does have the right to put this question.

“It will be for the Scottish Government to put that legislation to Parliament for Parliament to decide whether to pass it.

“I hope that even the UK Government will recognise that Scotland has voted time and time and time again since 2014 in favour of pro-independence majorities in both Parliament and that democratic mandate should be respected.”

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said: “It is crystal clear that the nationalist coalition’s overriding priority will always be independence.

“Whether it’s a war in Europe or a global pandemic, separation always comes first for this SNP-Green Government.

“Patrick Harvie talking up the prospect of another divisive referendum in the next year is completely reckless.

“It is the last thing Scotland needs right now. Instead of talking about an imminent Indyref2 Bill, the SNP-Green Government should be fully focused on supporting the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

“Domestically they should be prioritising our recovery from the pandemic, rather than wasting government time and resources on a vote most Scots do not want.

“In an increasingly uncertain world, the nationalists should not be pushing more constitutional upheaval by agitating for Scotland to break away from the United Kingdom.”