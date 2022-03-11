UK accuses Russia of bringing ‘wild’ conspiracy theories to UN council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK accuses Russia of bringing ‘wild’ conspiracy theories to UN council

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 6.19pm Updated: March 11 2022, 6.27pm
A man tries to open a door damaged after a Russian bombing in Baryshivka, east of Kyiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
The UK’s permanent representative to the United Nations has accused Russia of bringing about “wild, completely baseless and irresponsible conspiracy theories”.

It came as the UN security council met at Russia’s request to discuss claims levelled by Moscow about biological activities in Ukraine.

Dame Barbara Woodward said Russia must not be allowed to “abuse its permanent seat” on the council “to spread disinformation and lies”.

“Russia has today brought into the security council a series of wild, completely baseless and irresponsible conspiracy theories,” she said.

“Let me put it diplomatically: they are utter nonsense.”

She added: “We do not sit in this chamber to be an audience for Russia’s domestic propaganda.

“And we should not allow Russia to abuse its permanent seat to spread disinformation and lies and pervert the purpose of the security council.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed fears Russia was spreading a “fake story” that the US or the Ukrainians had chemical weapons in Ukraine as a pretext for an atrocity.

