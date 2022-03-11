Rollout of fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine being ‘kept under review’, Javid says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rollout of fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine being ‘kept under review’, Javid says

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 8.17pm
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Victoria Jones/PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (Victoria Jones/PA)

The rollout of a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is being “kept under review”, the Health Secretary has said.

Sajid Javid said ministers would continue to follow advice and guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) after figures showed a rise in coronavirus infections in the four UK nations.

During a visit to Birmingham Children’s Hospital on Friday, Mr Javid was questioned on whether he intended to bring forward the fourth Covid-19 booster shot for those who are fully vaccinated.

He said: “When it comes to vaccinations and any future vaccinations, we listen carefully to what our expert advisers have to say in the JCVI.

People testing positive for Covid-19 in private households in the UK
(PA Graphics)

“They have said recently… that certainly for groups of people, the over-75s, immunosuppressed, those in residential care homes, they will receive a second booster shot… a fourth dose, and that will begin in the coming weeks.

“We are preparing for that, and that will be recommended for those that have had at least a six-month gap between that dose and their previous one.”

Pushed further on whether they would be brought forward, he added: “We keep it under review, but the right thing to do is to listen to the expert advice… I’m very confident with our approach.”

Last month Mr Javid said people in specific groups will receive a fourth dose in the coming weeks to help those at the highest risk of serious illness maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

Health services across the UK will offer people the jab from around six months after their last dose.

Latest figures meanwhile have shown that for the first time since the end of January, all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections.

Figures published by the ONS infection survey said that across the UK as a whole, 2.6 million people were estimated to have coronavirus last week, up from 2.4 million.

The number stood at 4.3 million at the start of the year.

Mr Javid said the Government was “continuing to monitor the situation very carefully” in response to a rise in Covid-19 infections among the elderly and in children’s hospitals.

“Obviously we monitor the situation regularly, we keep it under review, but at this stage things are very steady as we learn to live with Covid,” he said.

“It does underline the importance of the defences we have built. Getting vaccinated, particularly if you haven’t been vaccinated already, is very important.

“Whilst it’s great to see, when it comes to the boosters, eight out of 10 adults have had their booster shots, those two out of 10 that have not yet come forward – it’s still a very good time to come forward.”

