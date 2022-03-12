PM to discuss Ukraine and NI Protocol during meeting with Irish premier

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The crisis in Ukraine and the Northern Ireland Protocol will be high on the agenda as Irish premier Micheal Martin meets Boris Johnson in the UK this weekend.

On Saturday, the Taoiseach will watch the Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Twickenham alongside the Prime Minister following a bilateral meeting.

The leaders are expected to discuss Irish and British relations and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as Mr Martin visits the UK as part of a programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The leaders are expected to discuss Irish and British relations (James Manning/PA)

Mr Martin told reporters on Friday: “We will have some discussions, obviously, because right throughout the weekend the plight of Ukraine is upmost in our mind.

“The relationship and the very constructive partnership between the United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States has been vital for standing up for democracy, freedom of speech and opinion – the very basic standards that we share.

“I welcome what has been very constructive engagement between the UK, the European Union and the United States.

“I will take the opportunity to say that to the Prime Minister tomorrow and I think the British Government deserves credit for its leadership role on this issue internationally and that’s been well reflected in the responses of eastern European countries.”

Mr Martin met the Lord Mayor Of London on Friday evening (James Manning/PA)

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The Prime Minister has been speaking to many world leaders about the ongoing situation in Ukraine and you can expect that to be raised as well as the ongoing talks around the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

It was added that Mr Johnson will support England during the rugby match, with Mr Martin joking he hopes Ireland emerge victorious as the pair watch together.

The Taoiseach will also attend an Enterprise Ireland business event and roundtable at the Embassy of Ireland.

The day will conclude with a dinner at which Mr Martin will be guest of honour of the St Patrick’s Day Ball Committee.

On Sunday, the Taoiseach will attend London’s St Patrick’s Day festival and parade, which this year will celebrate “community” and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taoiseach will then travel to Washington DC for a series of engagements.