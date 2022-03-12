Local environmentalists ‘should sit on water firm boards to combat sewage dumps’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Local environmentalists ‘should sit on water firm boards to combat sewage dumps’

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 12.03am
An Environment Agency worker treating the River Trent at Yoxall, Staffordshire, after it was contaminated with untreated sewage and cyanide (Rui Vieira/PA)
Water companies should be forced to give local environmentalists a “seat at the table” of their management boards to combat sewage dumps, the Liberal Democrats have said.

Earlier this year, MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee said England’s rivers have become a “chemical cocktail” of sewage, agricultural waste, and plastics.

Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who is now the party’s spokesman for rural affairs, said it is time to “name and shame” firms for their “disgusting sewage dumps in our rivers”.

By forcing water firms to accept local environmentalists onto their management boards, the public will be able to hold them to account, the Lib Dems said.

“Local groups will hear first hand how bad the problem is from water companies and be able to release the details to the public,” the party said.

Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron
Former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who is now the party’s spokesperson for rural affairs (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Lib Dems said the move is inspired by the former frontman of the Undertones, Feargal Sharkey, who has campaigned to clean up Britain’s waterways.

Mr Farron said: “It is time to name and shame water companies for their disgusting sewage dumps in our rivers.

“Local environmental groups should have a seat at the table to stop water companies trying to get away with outrageous damage to wildlife habitats and popular swimming spots.

“The campaign to save our rivers from sewage has captured the public’s attention like nothing I’ve seen in years. We have to thank Feargal Sharkey for that.

“I want to see a Feargal on the board of every water company, ensuring this scandal ends once and for all.”

Feargal Sharkey
Former Undertones frontman Feargal Sharkey (Paul Faith/PA)

Sharkey last year criticised MPs who voted against an amendment to a Bill to put legal duties on water companies dumping raw sewage in rivers across the country.

Conservative MPs were initially whipped to vote down the change to the Environment Bill – now the Environment Act 2021.

Ministers were later accused of conducting a U-turn when the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the bill would be “further strengthened”.

MPs went on to vote in favour of introducing tougher legal restrictions on the practice of releasing untreated waste into waterways via storm overflows, with the Government concession approved by 283 to 162 – a majority of 120.

Water companies were warned they will face “consequences” if they do not look to put a stop to raw sewage being released into England’s rivers and seas.

Sewage can be pumped out of the sewerage system and into rivers through combined sewer overflows – otherwise known as a storm overflow or release valve.

The overflows are designed to release excess water following heavy rain or a storm to stop sewage backing up into homes.

The Government said its amendment to the Environment Bill would “categorically reduce the amount of untreated sewage in our waters and means water companies must reduce the operation of storm overflows”.

Defra has been approached for comment.

