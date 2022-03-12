Most parents ‘aren’t equipped’ to home educate, says Amanda Spielman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Most parents ‘aren’t equipped’ to home educate, says Amanda Spielman

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 12.03am
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman is expected to welcome the Government’s announcement of a new register for children educated at home (PA)
Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman is expected to welcome the Government’s announcement of a new register for children educated at home (PA)

Many parents are “not equipped” to educate their children at home, the head of Ofsted is expected to say to heads.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman is expected to welcome the Government’s announcement of a new register for children educated at home, adding that “a small number of parents have darker motivations for taking their children away from their teacher’s sight”.

She will say many parents are “not equipped” to educate their children at home.

Addressing the Association of School and College Leaders’ annual conference on Saturday, she is expected to say: “We need to recognise that home education is very hard.”

“Most parents aren’t equipped to do it, and if they are motivated by their own or their child’s anxiety, rather than a deeply held desire to home-educate – the outcomes for their child are unlikely to be great,” she will add.

“We should also remember that sadly a small number of parents have darker motivations for taking their children away from their teacher’s sight,” she is expected to say, raising concerns over a recent increase in home-educated pupils across the UK.

“It’s tragic that Arthur Labinjo-Hughes never returned to school after lockdown. He was supposedly being educated at home.”

Arthur was murdered in June 2020 by his stepmother Emma Tustin at their home in Solihull. The six-year-old boy had been seen by social workers just two months before his death, but they concluded there were no safeguarding concerns.

Ms Spielman will say she is “delighted” by the Government’s recent announcement of a register for home-educated children, adding “we all know that no single piece of legislation can prevent tragedy, but this feels like an important foundation”.

Ms Spielman will tell heads there is a need to help parents who are still “hesitant about their children returning to school” with attendance “a stubborn problem in some quarters”.

She will say that Ofsted’s recent report on attendance revealed that “the causes of persistent absence now are often no different to pre-pandemic – but they have been exacerbated by Covid”.

Children from families under financial strain, or from those experiencing domestic or substance abuse, have always been more prone to absenteeism.

“We know these problems grew through the pandemic, so unsurprisingly, we’re now seeing more children failing to make a consistent return to the classroom,” she will say.

Other children who have become more anxious during the lockdowns may have begun to believe they are better off away from school and their peers, making it more difficult for them to return to school, she will add.

She will also highlight how some parents have a “more relaxed attitude to absence, whether long-term or to enable family holidays in term time”.

“They have seen that other people’s children are away from school and so expect the same latitude,” she will say.

Ofsted’s inspectors found children had missed school due to parents rescheduling or rearranging term-time holidays, a report found in December.

In February, the Government announced it would create a register for home-educated pupils.

In November 2021, the Association of Directors of Children’s Services estimated that there were 115,542 children being home educated, equating to a 34% increase since 2019-20.

Ms Spielman will say that families with children with special educational needs have struggled the most during the pandemic, and that some pupils would have found the pace of learning at home more comfortable.

“It’s an absolute priority that SEND services support children to take part fully in school life,” she will say.

