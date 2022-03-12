PM and Irish premier share ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM and Irish premier share ‘deep concern’ over Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 9.57pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Twickenham Stadium during his visit to the UK (Irish Government/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Twickenham Stadium during his visit to the UK (Irish Government/PA)

Boris Johnson and Irish premier Micheal Martin have discussed their “deep concern” about the “intensification of hostilities” near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a bilateral meeting in London.

The Prime Minister said this was a “critical moment” for Ukraine, as well as for wider European and international security, when he joined the Taoiseach for talks on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said fighting to the north-west of Kyiv continued, with the bulk of Russian ground forces about 25 kilometres from its centre.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government said a mosque in the city of Mariupol had been shelled by the Russian military.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The mosque was said to be sheltering more than 80 people. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Mr Johnson and Mr Martin spoke about the crisis in Ukraine and the Northern Ireland Protocol before watching Ireland beat England in the Six Nations at Twickenham.

A Downing Street spokesperson said both leaders discussed their “deep concern around the intensification of hostilities near Kyiv” and “condemned the attacks by Russian forces on civilians”.

“The Prime Minister said this was a critical moment for Ukraine and for wider European and international security,” the spokesperson added.

“They agreed on the vital importance of continued unity in the face of Russian aggression, including through humanitarian relief, defensive military support to the Ukrainian government and further sanctions to target the Putin regime.”

Mr Johnson was said to have told Mr Martin he hoped the “same spirit of co-operation” the UK and EU had shared during the Ukraine crisis could be applied to protocol discussions.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach’s office said the pair discussed “the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine and the profound global security, economic and humanitarian consequences”.

They welcomed the “close collaboration” between the EU, UK and other partners to hold Russia to account and to address the humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people, the spokesperson said.

The crisis in Ukraine and the protocol were expected to feature high on the agenda as the leaders met this weekend.

The Irish premier is visiting the UK as part of a programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the stands ahead of a Guinness Six Nations match during his visit to the UK
Taoiseach Micheal Martin with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the stands ahead of a Six Nations match (Irish Government/PA)

Prior to the bilateral meeting on Saturday, Mr Martin said he was not there to tell the Prime Minister what to do with regard to refugees.

Asked if he would encourage Mr Johnson and the British Government to take in more people fleeing the war in Ukraine, he told reporters at the Embassy of Ireland: “Well to be fair I’m not here to tell Boris Johnson what to do.

“I have to acknowledge the leadership of the UK Government in terms of the sanctions it has imposed on Russia.

“And also the support it has given to Ukraine and indeed to many of the eastern European countries of the European Union who value the support that they’ve received from the United Kingdom and who have said this.”

Taoiseach visit to UK
Mr Martin met the Lord Mayor of London on Friday evening (James Manning/PA)

On Sunday, the Taoiseach will attend London’s St Patrick’s Day festival and parade, which this year will celebrate “community” and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

