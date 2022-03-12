PM to host Nordic and Baltic leaders for talks on Ukraine crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM to host Nordic and Baltic leaders for talks on Ukraine crisis

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 10.31pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Leon Neal/PA)

Boris Johnson is preparing to embark on a series of meetings with Nordic and Baltic leaders as he seeks to bolster European resilience following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will host a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in London this week, where he will urge leaders to work together to ensure no further nations fall victim to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression, No 10 said.

The northern European security coalition includes the UK, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Downing Street said the group will discuss the immediate crisis in Ukraine, as well as how they can help the country “rebuild again after war”.

Chequers
Boris Johnson will host the leaders for dinner at his official country residence, Chequers (Steve Parsons/PA)

Talks will cover “increasing defensive military support to Ukraine” and the issue of “long-term energy security”, it said, while the Prime Minister will urge the coalition to work towards “greater resilience against hostile state threats”.

Mr Johnson will host the group for dinner at his official country residence, Chequers, on Monday night.

The coalition will then meet in London on Tuesday, before the Prime Minister is joined by the leaders of Finland and Sweden at Downing Street in the afternoon.

Mr Johnson is expected to host the prime minister of Latvia ahead of the summit on Monday.

The JEF faces “a unique set of threats from Russia”, including on some of the members’ land borders, in the skies and from the North and Baltic seas, as well as in the cyber realm, No 10 said.

Looking ahead to the meetings, Mr Johnson said European security had been “shaken” by Russia’s attack on its neighbour, adding that the UK and its partners would “take action to ensure we emerge stronger and more united than before”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

The Prime Minister said resilience to Mr Putin’s threats must “go beyond our military footing”.

“Together… we must ensure we are insulated from Russia’s interference and impact on our energy supplies, economy and values,” he added.

The leaders are also expected to agree to an enhanced programme of integrated JEF exercises and activities at sea, on land and in the air.

The summit will follow the deployment of UK armed forces to Exercise Cold Response in Norway this weekend, involving more than 30,000 troops from 27 nations.

