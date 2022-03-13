Micheal Martin: Protocol issues unlikely to be fixed before Stormont elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Micheal Martin: Protocol issues unlikely to be fixed before Stormont elections

By Press Association
March 13 2022, 12.47pm Updated: March 13 2022, 1.01pm
Micheal Martin urged that channels of communication remain open between the UK and EU (James Manning/PA)
Micheal Martin urged that channels of communication remain open between the UK and EU (James Manning/PA)

Issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are “unlikely to be resolved” before the Stormont elections, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin urged that channels of communication remain open between the UK and EU on efforts to solve the impasse.

He said that he did not discuss with Prime Minister Boris Johnson the collapse of the Stormont Executive, but about the broader need for stability, adding “this will be an issue that we will return to”.

First Minister, Paul Givan, resigned earlier this year as part of a DUP protest against the protocol.

Brexit
Former First Minister of Northern Ireland Paul Givan (Peter Morrison/PA)

This has resulted in the Executive not being able to fully function, and unable to pass the planned multi-year budget.

DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said on Friday his party would not re-enter the Stormont Executive until the UK Government acts to “protect Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom”.

The Taoiseach and Prime Minister appeared to take different views of their meeting on Saturday.

Mr Johnson told Mr Martin “significant changes” are still needed with the protocol – after Mr Martin said there is an increasing view that it is working.

Asked about the stances on Sunday, Mr Martin responded: “It’s fair to say we’ve had different perspectives on this for quite some time.

“I did make the point to him when I speak to industrialists or business people in the north, nobody wants to cut off access to the European single market because it is advantageous to various sectors of the Northern Ireland economy.”

He said both agreed that the negotiation process between European Commission vice president, Maros Sefcovic, and Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, should be pursued, adding “we support the resolution of this”.

“Already the European Union has put forward proposals that present a significant change to how the protocol would operate. That’s already happened in respect of proposals that have been made and Europe has displayed very significant good will towards resolving this and that good will maintains,” he said.

But the Taoiseach said he does not believe issues around the protocol will be resolved before the Stormont Assembly elections in May.

“There are elections coming in May in Northern Ireland. In my view we should keep the channels going. I am not of a view they will (things change before the election). I think we should concentrate on our response to Ukraine,” he told the BBC.

“Progress has been made despite what you may hear. There has been a lot of positions put forward by the European Union that would reduce the levels of checks.

“I would say that Maros Sefcovic has put forward a lot of sensible compromises and their mindset is really to work to resolve this, and I believe the Foreign Secretary is in a similar mode of thought.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier