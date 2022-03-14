UK to supply Ukraine with 500 portable generators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

UK to supply Ukraine with 500 portable generators

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.04am
The generators will provide energy for essential services (James Manning/PA)
The generators will provide energy for essential services (James Manning/PA)

The UK will supply Ukraine with more than 500 portable generators, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

The generators will provide energy for essential services, including at hospitals and shelters, and will generate enough energy to power 20,000 homes.

It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct request to the UK for the generators.

Mr Johnson said the generators will help ease the power cuts currently crippling the country.

“We are seeing the tragic consequences in Ukraine from Putin’s grave mistake every day, and we will continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine’s resistance against this illegal invasion through economic, diplomatic and humanitarian measures, as well as providing defensive military equipment,” he said.

“We will now be sending generators to ease the difficulties caused by the current power outages and help keep vital services running so the people of Ukraine can continue to defend their country.”

David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association which represents the UK and Ireland’s energy network businesses, said they have been working closely with the Government to provide the generators.

“We hope these generators can offer civilians the very basic necessities of warmth and power, and we will continue to offer our support however we can”, he added.

The UK has created a dedicated taskforce to source the generators and they will be supplied by UK companies from their current stocks.

The Ukrainian government will then distribute the generators to where they are needed most.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier