Scottish Government looking at ‘all options’ for refugee accommodation

The Scottish Government is looking at “all potential options” to provide accommodation for at least 3,000 Ukrainian refugees, a minister has said.

Neil Gray, the Holyrood minister with special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees, said he expected the figure to rise past 3,000 and there was no limit on the number that would be given sanctuary.

At the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford announced Scotland and Wales were willing to become “super sponsors” for refugees.

The UK Government is launching a scheme where individuals and organisations can sponsor refugees to come into the country.

Neil Gray is the minister with special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday, Mr Gray said he was awaiting the details of Michael Gove’s scheme.

Some refugees may have to enter hotels initially, he said.

Mr Gray said: “We’re going to have to look at all potential options here because although the initial offer is for 3,000 refugees from Scotland, I would expect that number to rise.

“The First Minister has made clear that there is no cap on the number so we’re going to be looking to utilise all potential options that we have to provide capacity to ensure that we are able to provide sanctuary.”

He said the scenes of war in Ukraine were “horrific” and some of those arriving in the UK will have experienced “significant trauma”.

The Scottish and UK Governments will work together to ensure they are in a position to help “as quickly as possible”, he said.

Mr Gray said: “The offers of support that I have had come just through me – never mind through normal government channels – has been absolutely overwhelming and heartwarming.”