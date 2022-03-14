Scottish Government looking at ‘all options’ for refugee accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government looking at ‘all options’ for refugee accommodation

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 10.15am
The UK Government is launching a scheme where individuals and organisations can sponsor refugees to come into the country (Michael Sohn/AP)
The UK Government is launching a scheme where individuals and organisations can sponsor refugees to come into the country (Michael Sohn/AP)

The Scottish Government is looking at “all potential options” to provide accommodation for at least 3,000 Ukrainian refugees, a minister has said.

Neil Gray, the Holyrood minister with special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees, said he expected the figure to rise past 3,000 and there was no limit on the number that would be given sanctuary.

At the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford announced Scotland and Wales were willing to become “super sponsors” for refugees.

The UK Government is launching a scheme where individuals and organisations can sponsor refugees to come into the country.

Neil Gray is the minister with special responsibility for Ukrainian refugees (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday, Mr Gray said he was awaiting the details of Michael Gove’s scheme.

Some refugees may have to enter hotels initially, he said.

Mr Gray said: “We’re going to have to look at all potential options here because although the initial offer is for 3,000 refugees from Scotland, I would expect that number to rise.

“The First Minister has made clear that there is no cap on the number so we’re going to be looking to utilise all potential options that we have to provide capacity to ensure that we are able to provide sanctuary.”

He said the scenes of war in Ukraine were “horrific” and some of those arriving in the UK will have experienced “significant trauma”.

The Scottish and UK Governments will work together to ensure they are in a position to help “as quickly as possible”, he said.

Mr Gray said: “The offers of support that I have had come just through me – never mind through normal government channels – has been absolutely overwhelming and heartwarming.”

