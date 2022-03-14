E-bike projects in Scotland awarded £825,000 last year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £825,000 has been awarded to 36 e-bike projects across Scotland, including schemes to help disabled people.

The Scottish Government’s e-bike grant fund delivered 216 e-bikes, 56 e-cargo bikes and 34 adapted cycles in 2021.

Throughout the four years of the fund, about £2.8 million has been provided to more than 170 projects across Scotland, delivering 996 e-bikes.

One of those to benefit from last year’s funding was Leonard Cheshire Disability in Edinburgh, which received £19,000.

Patrick Harvie said e-bikes had ‘real advantages’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The charity was given two adapted rickshaws to help disabled people stay active through cycling.

Active Travel Minister, Patrick Harvie, said: “I am delighted that our funding for e-bikes is unlocking sustainable travel options for communities across Scotland.

“E-bikes offer real advantages when it comes to moving cargo, tackling tough hills or longer distances – making it easier to choose cycling instead of car use.

“We’re committed in Scotland to building an active nation, where many more people choose to walk, wheel and cycle for everyday journeys.

“To support this, the Scottish Government has committed to providing record sums of over £320 million a year by the end of 2024/25.

“This funding will help us bring about the transformational shift that we need to help meet our 20% car kilometre reduction target whilst protecting our climate from damaging transport emissions.”

Stuart Robertson, director of Scotland at Leonard Cheshire, said: “We are so grateful for the support from the Scottish Government through Energy Saving Trust.

“The rickshaw adapted bikes will enable more disabled people in Edinburgh, along with their friends and families, to participate in active travel and explore their communities sustainably whilst promoting more inclusive communities.

“In turn, the project will also help to address the health and wellbeing issues experienced by disabled people, which were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst empowering the building of confidence and independence.”