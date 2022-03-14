E-bike projects in Scotland awarded £825,000 last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
E-bike projects in Scotland awarded £825,000 last year

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 11.29am
Nearly 1,000 e-bikes have been delivered (Nick Ansell/PA)
More than £825,000 has been awarded to 36 e-bike projects across Scotland, including schemes to help disabled people.

The Scottish Government’s e-bike grant fund delivered 216 e-bikes, 56 e-cargo bikes and 34 adapted cycles in 2021.

Throughout the four years of the fund, about £2.8 million has been provided to more than 170 projects across Scotland, delivering 996 e-bikes.

One of those to benefit from last year’s funding was Leonard Cheshire Disability in Edinburgh, which received £19,000.

Scottish Green Party conference
Patrick Harvie said e-bikes had ‘real advantages’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The charity was given two adapted rickshaws to help disabled people stay active through cycling.

Active Travel Minister, Patrick Harvie, said: “I am delighted that our funding for e-bikes is unlocking sustainable travel options for communities across Scotland.

“E-bikes offer real advantages when it comes to moving cargo, tackling tough hills or longer distances – making it easier to choose cycling instead of car use.

“We’re committed in Scotland to building an active nation, where many more people choose to walk, wheel and cycle for everyday journeys.

“To support this, the Scottish Government has committed to providing record sums of over £320 million a year by the end of 2024/25.

“This funding will help us bring about the transformational shift that we need to help meet our 20% car kilometre reduction target whilst protecting our climate from damaging transport emissions.”

Stuart Robertson, director of Scotland at Leonard Cheshire, said: “We are so grateful for the support from the Scottish Government through Energy Saving Trust.

“The rickshaw adapted bikes will enable more disabled people in Edinburgh, along with their friends and families, to participate in active travel and explore their communities sustainably whilst promoting more inclusive communities.

“In turn, the project will also help to address the health and wellbeing issues experienced by disabled people, which were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst empowering the building of confidence and independence.”

