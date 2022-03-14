Squatters break into Russian oligarch’s mansion ‘to house Ukrainian refugees’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Squatters break into Russian oligarch’s mansion ‘to house Ukrainian refugees’

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 11.33am
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group watch over a group of squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group watch over a group of squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Squatters have broken into a central London mansion apparently owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and declared it “belongs to Ukrainian refugees”.

At least five people have been occupying the property in Belgrave Square since early Monday morning.

Mr Deripaska, an industrialist who has had close links with the British political establishment, was targeted with sanctions by the Government last week.

He was described as “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch”, who is “closely associated” with both the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.

His wealth is estimated to be £2.3 billion and he has a multimillion-pound property portfolio in the UK which, according to a 2007 High Court judgment, includes the house at 5 Belgrave Square. Records indicate it has not changed hands since and is owned by an offshore British Virgin Islands company.

The squatters call themselves the London Mahknovists – after Nestor Makhno, who led an anarchist force that attempted to form a stateless society in Ukraine during the Russian Revolution of 1917-1923.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Territorial Support Group watch over the squatters (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The building has been cordoned off and is surrounded by police officers and vehicles.

Three men stood on the balcony above the street, playing music, waving and dancing next to signs which read: “This property has been liberated” and “Putin go f*** yourself”.

They all wore dark clothes and face coverings.

Answering reporters’ questions, one of the men said there are five of them inside the mansion but they have a “way bigger group coming”.

He added that they broke into the property at around 1am.

“We stay here until Putin stops the war,” one man said.

He continued: “We have opened the building to house Ukrainian refugees and refugees from all nations.”

He also said the owner of the building “wants to destroy Ukraine homes”.

“He supported the wars. This home belongs to Ukrainian refugees. There are families dying. Their land has gone. This is the least we can do.”

Talking about finding housing for refugees, another said: “Priti Patel, do not worry. We did your job.

“Refugees welcome.”

They said the UK Government have “failed” to properly respond to the invasion, adding: “The same money that funds the Russia war machine funds the Conservative Party.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The squatters said they had ‘liberated’ the building to house Ukrainian refugees (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The group also criticised the police, comparing them to those arresting protesters in Russia.

Asked how they got into the property, one joked: “Squatters’ magic.”

Another laughed: “I swear I cannot remember a thing.”

One man said that inside the mansion “there is a lot of rooms. There is so much stuff that a normal human being shouldn’t have.”

Asked whether they have enough food and drink, one said: “This bastard left the basement full of alcohol but left no food.

“We have everything we need but we do not have food, so if anyone could provide us with food and we can lift it up with a rope, that would be really appreciated.”

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “Police were called shortly after 01.00 hours on Monday 14 March to a residential property in Belgrave Square, SW1.

“Officers attended and found that a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows.

“Officers remain at the location.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier