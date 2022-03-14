Nato: the western alliance which protects the security of Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nato: the western alliance which protects the security of Europe

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 12.29pm
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Erik Luntang/Nato/PA)
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Erik Luntang/Nato/PA)

The Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military base close to the border with Poland has raised new fears that Nato could be drawn into the conflict.

– What is Nato?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is a military alliance founded in the aftermath of the Second World War primarily to counter the threat posed by the Soviet Union.

It initially comprised 10 European states – including the UK – plus the United States and Canada and was intended to bind the US to the defence of Europe.

Boris Johnson meets Nato troops in Estonia
Boris Johnson meets Nato troops in Estonia (Leon Neal/PA)

In 1955, West Germany was permitted to join, prompting the Soviet Union to form the rival Warsaw Pact marking the two sides in the Cold War.

– What is Nato’s purpose?

Under Article 5 of the founding North Atlantic Treaty – signed in April 1949 – an attack on one member state is treated as an attack on all and requires other members to come to their assistance.

Since the 2014 Wales summit, alliance members have been formally committed to spending at least 2% of national income on defence.

– What happened to Nato after the Cold War?

Following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the subsequent break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991, Nato agreed significant military reductions while seeking better relations with the former communist states of central and eastern Europe.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Boris Johnson and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg stage a news conference at alliance headquarters in Brussels (Daniel Leal/PA)

In 1999, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic became the first former Soviet bloc countries to be admitted as Nato members. It has since expanded further and now has 30 members.

The move has led to tensions with Russia which believed it contravened assurances given to president Mikhail Gorbachev that there would be no eastward expansion of the alliance.

– Has Article 5 ever been invoked?

Just once, after the 9/11 terror attacks on the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington in 2001.

It saw troops deployed to Afghanistan under the Nato-led International Security Assistance Assistance Force (Isaf).

Prior to that, Nato was involved in the conflicts in Bosnia and Kosovo following the break-up of the former Yugoslavia and in 2011 it enforced a no-fly zone over Libya.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

– What is President Vladimir Putin’s view of Nato?

Nato insists it is a purely defensive alliance and does not represent a threat to Russia or to anyone else.

However President Putin has long chafed at its expansion into areas which Russia has traditionally regarded as falling within it sphere of influence.

He has pushed for the draw back of forces from eastern Europe and has been particularly exercised at the prospect that Ukraine could eventually be admitted.

