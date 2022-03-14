Boris Johnson will get a £2,200 pay rise in line with other MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson will get a £2,200 pay rise in line with other MPs

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 2.02pm Updated: March 14 2022, 3.15pm
Boris Johnson will receive the £2,212 pay rise given to all MPs in April, Downing Street confirmed (PA)
Boris Johnson will receive the £2,212 pay rise given to all MPs in April, Downing Street has confirmed.

The 2.7% increase in MPs’ pay will come in as voters across the country face a cost of living squeeze, with rising energy bills and a hike in National Insurance.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson has no way of refusing the automatic increase in his pay as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and will not cut the amount he gets for his job as Prime Minister to counteract the rise.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said the annual adjustment to MPs’ basic pay for 2022/23 will be 2.7% – the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees last year.

MPs’ pay will rise from £81,932 to £84,144 from April 1 – an increase of £2,212 per year.

(PA Graphics)
On top of that, Mr Johnson gets £75,440 a year as Prime Minister, which will take his total pay in 2022/23 to £159,584.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the pay rise for MPs is “automatic, in effect” and “he is not able to turn down that pay rise, which is independently judged by Ipsa”.

The spokesman declined to say whether Mr Johnson will donate the increase to charity.

“I’m not going to get into the charitable donations the Prime Minister makes,” the spokesman said.

Asked if he would cut his ministerial salary by £2,200, the spokesman said: “The ministerial element of the Prime Minister’s salary has been frozen for some time now and will remain so.”

When Ipsa announced its decision on March 1, the body’s chairman Richard Lloyd said it is “right” that MPs are “paid fairly”, particularly with their work “dramatically” increasing in the past 12 months.

Ipsa said the decision is “in line” with its previous ruling in 2015 to adjust MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

