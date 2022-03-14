Solar farm exceeds expectations in powering Swansea hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Solar farm exceeds expectations in powering Swansea hospital

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 3.27pm
The solar farm has been installed at Brynwhillach Farm and is linked to Morriston Hospital (Welsh Government/PA)
The solar farm has been installed at Brynwhillach Farm and is linked to Morriston Hospital (Welsh Government/PA)

The UK’s first hospital-owned solar farm has surpassed expectations by providing enough electricity to power the facility.

The £5.7 million solar farm was built for Morriston Hospital in Swansea and has already saved an estimated £120,000 in electricity bills – despite only operating in the winter months.

It began operating in November last year and is projected to save 1,000 tonnes of carbon and £500,000 per year in bills when fully operational.

It has already produced 30,000 kWh surplus energy that has been sold back to the energy grid at a profit to the hospital.

The solar farm was built due to a loan scheme set up by the Welsh Government to decarbonise the public sector by 2030 and is repayable on an invest-to-save basis.

It was built at Brynwhillach Farm and is linked to the hospital by a three-kilometre private wire.

Julie James, the Welsh Government minister for climate change, said: “We want our energy to come from community-owned and locally-run renewable energy sources in Wales.

“This will ensure our supply is resilient, reliable and reasonable for both our planet and our pockets.

“We have bold ambitions to decarbonise the public sector by 2030.

“Morriston Hospital, which depends not only on the powers of their staff but also the energy-hungry machines to keep their patients alive and well, have blazed the trail in their switch to renewables, which makes sense both financially and to the health of the people of Wales.

Julie James, the Welsh Government's Climate Change Minister, visited the site at Brynwhillach Farm (Welsh Government/PA)
Julie James, the Welsh Government’s climate change minister, visited the site at Brynwhillach Farm (Welsh Government/PA)

“Our addiction to fossil fuels is proving harmful, volatile and no longer viable.

“In Wales we will continue to accelerate our investment in renewable energy and energy-efficient measures such as those adopted at Morriston Hospital and call on the UK Government to support a socially-just transition to net zero as we respond to the climate emergency.

“The IPCC have rung the clarion call for our planet, now we must listen and respond to the science.”

Emma Woollett, chairman of Swansea University Health Board, said: “The health board’s aim is to reduce its carbon footprint and maximise opportunities to use renewable energy sources.

“The solar farm will play an important part in achieving that aim, but there is also an additional benefit in terms of cost savings.

“It is not only lowering our electricity costs every day, but on some days covering 100% of our electricity needs.

“With the current volatile situation with energy prices, this really shows that the investment and the long-term thinking on behalf of the health board has paid off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier