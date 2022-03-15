Parliament rushes through economic crime reforms in response to Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parliament rushes through economic crime reforms in response to Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.53am
The Union Flag flies above the Victoria Tower and the Palace of Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Union Flag flies above the Victoria Tower and the Palace of Westminster (Jonathan Brady/PA)

New laws to tackle “dirty money” in the UK have been fast-tracked through Parliament in a bid to target Russian oligarchs over the Ukraine invasion.

Royal assent was granted for the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act as the Houses of Parliament sat beyond midnight to ensure the measures became law.

The UK Government is now expected to announce further sanctions in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The legislation is set to establish a new register of overseas entities requiring foreign owners of property in the UK to declare their true identity.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Belgrave Square, central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The register would need to be updated each year and punishments for failing to declare details, or submitting false information, would result in the asset being frozen and it cannot be sold or rented out.

The passage of the Act through Parliament was aided by several concessions by ministers in the Lords, including the Government agreeing to a call by opposition parties to scrap exemptions from a foreign ownership of property register aimed at combatting the laundering of illicit cash.

Ministers also committed to the rapid implementation of measures in the Act and to give an update to Parliament on progress within six weeks.

The administration promised to bring forward further legislation to tackle economic crime early in the next parliamentary session and carefully consider amendments put forward.

The Act went through the Lords without a vote despite concerns over the length of time being given to comply with the new register, requiring foreign owners of property in the UK to declare their true identity.

The Government had reduced the grace period from 18 months to six, but critics had argued this was still too long and pressed for it to be cut further.

However, business minister Lord Callanan argued curbing the transition period risked opening up the register to legal challenge and instead proposed a new disclosure requirement to prevent asset-flight ahead of the new rules being brought in.

This would force any overseas entity disposing of any property from February 28 this year to provide information about its beneficial ownership.

Lord Callanan said: “Crucially, it addresses the concerns that corrupt people must not be allowed to sell up and escape transparency this register would bring.

“It’s my submission this would be more effective than any further reduction in the transition period, which risks opening up the provisions of the register to legal challenge.”

