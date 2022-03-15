Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 7.39am Updated: March 15 2022, 12.03pm
The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continued to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.

But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.

When taking rising prices into account, as measured by Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation, wages fell by 1.6% compared with a year earlier, according to the ONS.

Experts have warned that the pressure on household finances will intensify due to the Ukraine conflict, with eye-watering gas and fuel prices set to see inflation rise from 5.5% currently to nearly 9% or more in April.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak acknowledged concerns over the rising cost of living, but cheered “a year of falling unemployment and a stronger jobs market bounce-back than so many predicted”.

“I am confident that our labour market is in a good position to deal with the current global challenges, with payrolled employee numbers above pre-pandemic levels in every nation and region and redundancies at record lows,” he added.

The ONS figures showed the unemployment rate falling back once again, to a lower-than-expected 3.9% in the most recent quarter, down from 4.1% in the three months to December.

It came as the number of workers on payrolls jumped by 275,000 between January and February to a fresh record of 29.7 million, with the ONS saying demand for workers “remains strong”.
Vacancies also hit a new high, up 105,000 quarter on quarter to 1.3 million as firms scrambled to secure staff amid a recovering wider economy.

But a shrinking labour market, due mostly to older workers choosing to retire early throughout the pandemic, has also seen the number of employed Britons drop 12,000 to 32.5 million in the most recent quarter.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “The labour market continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, with the number of unemployed people falling below its pre-pandemic level for the first time and another strong rise in employees on payroll in February.”

Samuel Tombs, at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the jobs market may start to come off the boil later this year.

“Labour demand will be hit by the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions in April,” he said.

“In addition, the workforce should start to grow at its typical pre-Covid rate soon, as immigration recovers and some people who stayed in education or left the labour market due to Covid return.”

Investec economist Ellie Henderson said the jobs figures give the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) further reason to raise rates from 0.5% to 0.75% on Thursday.

She said: “The extent to which the tight labour market conditions translate into wage growth is a real concern for policymakers.

“We believe that this strong UK labour market report places more pressure on the MPC to raise the Bank rate once again on Thursday.”

