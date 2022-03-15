Tobacco giant and car dealership chain become latest UK firms to quit Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tobacco giant and car dealership chain become latest UK firms to quit Russia

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 7.51am
Imperial and Inchcape announce plans to leave Russia (David Jones/PA)
Two more British-based businesses have said they will pull out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Cigarette maker Imperial Brands said negotiations are under way to sell its Russian assets to an unnamed local third party.

And car dealership business Inchcape said it would leave Russia due to the war.

Imperial, which makes West, Winston and Rizlas, said its 1,000 employees in Russia will continue to be paid until the transfer is complete.

The company, which has staff in sales, marketing and a factory in Volgograd, had already stopped operations in Ukraine.

Both countries generate sales of around £656 million for Imperial – or 2% of revenues – and the move comes after Imperial said it would halt operations in Russia earlier this month as the conflict in Ukraine started.

Imperial said: “We believe that, in the current circumstances, an orderly transfer of our business as a going concern would be in the best interests of our Russian colleagues.”

It added: “Meanwhile, we are also supporting our Ukrainian colleagues and their families, including with transport and accommodation to enable them to escape the areas most severely hit by conflict, as well as resettlement assistance for those who have left Ukraine.”

Inchcape said it too would leave Russia, which contributed £750 million to its global sales.

The company said it is “deeply saddened” by the conflict in Ukraine.

It added: “In light of the current circumstances, we have concluded that the group’s ownership of its business interests in Russia is no longer tenable.”

Bosses will work with local partners to offload the business “with the aim of safeguarding the continuing employment of our colleagues”.

Inchcape added it will assist with humanitarian efforts to help transport refugees from the borders to safe havens in other countries where it operates.

