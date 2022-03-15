Peer blocked from taking part in debate after ‘falling asleep’ in the Lords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Peer blocked from taking part in debate after ‘falling asleep’ in the Lords

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 7.59am Updated: March 15 2022, 10.33am
Labour peer Lord Young of Norwood Green speaking in the House of Lords (House of Lords/PA)
Labour peer Lord Young of Norwood Green speaking in the House of Lords (House of Lords/PA)

A peer was blocked from taking part in a House of Lords debate after being accused of falling asleep.

Labour peer Lord Young of Norwood Green was told he could not take part in a debate on regulations governing genetic modification by Government frontbencher Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist.

As he stood to speak in the debate, Lord Young said: “I wanted to take part in this debate because I stake my position as somebody who is a Remainer, but if there’s two things that I welcome in coming out of the Common Market, one is the CAP and this particular gene editing…”

Government whip Lady Bloomfield intervened to say: “I am sorry, but the noble lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of the minister’s speech.

“He really should not participate in this debate having failed to take advantage of the ability to hear him.”

House of Lords
Labour peer Lord Young of Norwood Green (top right) appeared to be asleep on the red benches (House of Lords/PA)

Lord Young, a former union boss who has also served as a BBC governor, replied: “Sorry?”

Lady Bloomfield said: “I am afraid the noble lord was fast asleep for the entirety of the minister’s opening speech.”

Lord Young replied that he was “not now” asleep, but Lady Bloomfield said: “Well I had to send a note to you – in order to wake you up – by the doorkeeper.”

House of Lords
Government whip Lady Bloomfield (House of Lords/PA)

The Draft Genetically Modified Organisms (Deliberate Release) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2022 debated by peers would allow the UK to deviate from EU law on genetic modification of crops.

The regulations would allow greater freedom for the practice of gene editing of plants in the UK.

Environment minister Lord Benyon said the regulations would allow the UK to “remain at the forefront” of research into GM crops.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier